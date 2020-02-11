🔥11th Feb: Bloodline (2018), 1hr 36m [18] (6/10)🔥
Date Added: 11th February 2020
Description:When a caring counselor becomes a newly sleep-deprived father, he moonlights as a violent serial killer who targets his students’ tormentors.
Certificate: Suitable only for adults
Year: 2018
Duration: 1hr 36m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Henry Jacobson
Cast: Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, Raymond Alexander Cham Jr., Kevin Carroll, Christie Herring, Nick Boraine, Sean H. Scully, Matthew Bellows, Leith M. Burke
This title is available on Netflix UK