The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the springtime, floral lovers flock to Japan and Washington DC to watch the cherry blossoms bloom.

It’s a marvellous site. Trees in varying shades of pink line the streets, weave in-between landmarks and flank homes.

Yet, as we continue to see the effects of the current coronavirus pandemic, travelling east or Stateside is looking less and less likely.

Just this week alone we’ve seen US President Donald Trump ban foreign nationals coming from the Schengen Area of Europe from entering the US, and airline Norwegian has cancelled 4,000 flights and temporary laid off 50 per cent of its staff.

Luckily, to get your floral fix, there are plenty of National Trust sites boasting cherry blossoms this spring.

Usually in bloom from late March to early May, this year’s unseasonably warm winter has seen many cherry trees start to bloom already.

Click through the gallery above to see nine National Trust sites boasting cherry blossoms, from Cheshire to Cornwall.