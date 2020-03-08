🔥11 inspirational Meghan Markle quotes about feminism, politics, prejudice and more🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Meghan Markle has long been a fierce feminist and supporter of women’s rights.

Markle got her activism off to an early start when she wrote to Proctor and Gamble in 1993, when she was just 11 years old, to protest the sexist language in one of the company’s soap adverts.

The advert used the slogan “women all over America are fighting pots and pans”, and Markle explained in a subsequent interview that she wanted the company to change it to the word “people” because “I don’t think it’s right for kids in America growing up thinking that mum does everything… It’s always mum does this, and mum does that.”

“If you see something that you don’t like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people.”

The Duchess of Sussex continued to fight for women’s rights when she became a high profile actress and UN Women’s advocate.

In honour of International Women’s Day here is a breakdown of some of Meghan’s best and most inspiring quotes.

On women in politics:

“Women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, they need to create their own table. We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women’s political participation”

Article for the Sydney Herald

Oprah Winfrey said the pair had to do what is best for their family (AFP via Getty Images)

On being yourself and following your passions:

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.” Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough”

In her closing piece for The Tig website

On how being a feminist and being feminine are not mutually exclusive:

“You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women.”

Create & Cultivate 2016

On girls’ education:

“When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves, but also for those around them.”

Create & Cultivate 2016

On how she deals with prejudice:

“It’s a shame that that is the climate in this world, to focus that much on that, to be discriminatory in that sense. I think, you know, at the end of the day, I’m really just proud of who I am and where I’ve come from and we have never put any focus on that. We’ve just focused on who we are as a couple.”

Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview

On the misconceptions about her and her career:

“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches; I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul.”

In an open letter to ELLE in 2016

(Getty Images)

On the sexism in adverts:

“I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking these things that just mom does everything,” 11-year-old Meghan said in a clip following her engagement news. “It’s always, ‘mom does this,’ and ‘mom does that.’”

Her first interview aged 11

On inspiring young women:

“With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I’m lucky enough, to inspire.”

In her open letter to Elle UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (Getty Images)

On using your voice:

“Women make up more than half of the world’s population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for OUR voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making.”

International Women’s Day, 2015

On knowing your worth:

“I think the biggest part of being a girl boss, in the office or at home, or anywhere you go is just knowing your value.”

InStyle 2015

On gender equality:

“It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision — because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe it. And it isn’t enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it. Let us work at it. Together. Starting now.”

One Young World meeting in Windsor Castle 2019