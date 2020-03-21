🔥11 incredible pictures of cheetahs, the world's most endangered big cat🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

There are only around 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild, says Remembering Wildlife, a charity book series that raises money to help protect animals.

So far, that charity has released four books to help raise funds for its monikered animal: Remembering Elephants, Remembering Rhinos, Remembering Great Apes and Remembering Lions, donating £615,000 to 38 projects across 21 countries.

Now, the charity has announced its fifth book, Remembering Cheetahs, and says it hit its Kickstarter campaign target to ensure the book gets published in just four hours.

The new book will be published on October 12, 2020 and features stunning images of the world’s most endangered big cat donated by leading wildlife photographers. These include Marsel van Oosten, Jonathan and Angela Scott, Frans Lanting, Greg du Toit, and Charlie Hamilton James.

The Kickstarter, which had to raise a minimum £20,000 to ensure the book got published, has already raised £105,000 so far. It will remain open until Sunday April 12. All of the money raised through Kickstarter will be used to fund the production and printing of the books, as well as launch events and exhibitions.

Wildlife photographer and Remembering Wildlife creator, Margot Raggett says: “The plight of cheetahs is incredibly severe. With only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild, we must act now to save this beautiful animal.

“Quite simply, we can’t do this without the generosity of our supporters to get this book published. With their help, we can raise awareness of the threats facing cheetahs and through sales of the book, we can raise funds to protect them.”

(Marcus Westberg)

Remembering Cheetahs will launch at London’s Royal Geographical Society on Thursday October 15, 2020.

To find out more about the projects Remembering Wildlife has funded visit rememberingwildlife.com, and to donate to its Kickstarter campaign, visit kickstarter.com/remembering-cheetah