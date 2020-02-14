🔥11 funny Valentine's Day memes that perfectly sum up what it's like to be single🔥
For many, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and a day to mark their relationship.
But for those who aren’t coupled up, the annual event is not exactly a date to look forward to.
Not only are restaurants a no-go (unless you wish to be surrounded by pairs who pile on the PDA), your social media feeds are chock-full of sickly posts and pictures of flowers (not that we’re jealous or anything).
So if you are single on V Day, fret not: we’ve compiled 11 of the best memes to help you get through the February 14 in tact…
1) The truth hurts, man
2) Self love is key
3) A note to my secret admirer:
4) We’ll knock off early anyway
5) Evening plans = sorted
6) Is it too late to find a boyfriend?
7) Even the milk has a date on Valentine’s
8) Quelle surprise!
9) The joys of being single
10) Technically true, yes
11) Netflix and chill…ingly accurate
Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all!