🔥11 best kitchen trolleys: stylish multi-functional storage designs🔥

Who hasn’t, in moments of idle daydreaming, constructed their dream house in their mind’s eye?

Ours would come with a home cinema in the basement, walk-in wardrobes in each of the seven bedrooms and a kitchen spacious enough to entertain friends every weekend if we wanted to.

While our fantasy homes remain in our imaginations (for the time being, at least), there are ways to maximise kitchen space without winning the lottery. Clever storage solutions in the form of a kitchen trolley is just what every keen home chef and party host needs.

Usually set on wheels, they’re a handy assistant for when you need extra work space for your Sunday night marathon meal prep or you need help serving guests at a dinner party (look out for designs with built-in wine racks for top host points).

We’ve rounded up the best kitchen trolleys to buy now.

See our favourites below

White Fir Kitchen Stand and Trolley (pictured above)

An excellent combination of form and function in this provincial perfect kitchen trolley. Featuring a stain resistant facade, the double rattan baskets are perfect for bulky veg and the six bottle wine rack is the ideal number of slots to keep your favourite red and whites on hand. Two drawers make good use of items you rather keep tucked away and the small, skinny pullout shelf is a helpful addition when you need that extra bit of surface.

The top is a zinc-coated metal, and while some might feel the need to keep it perfectly polished, a natural patina gained though use will add a unique and beautiful element to the unit over time. Described more as a “buffet unit” this kitchen trolley is an all around great buy for the kitchen.

£215 | Maisons Du Monde | Buy it now

Constantino Kitchen Trolley

This pine frame trolley has ample space for fruit, veg and dry goods like pasta and rice thanks to the two shelves, twin baskets and pair of drawers. There’s even a rack at the bottom, allowing you to store up to six bottles of booze or bottled soft drinks.

Set on four castors, it can be easy moved to where you need it with the discreet metal handle.

£55.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Kitchen Trolley on Wheels for Food Storage with 4 Baskets Serving Cart

This skinny basket design makes a great home for fresh produce that you don’t want cluttering up your kitchen surfaces or salad crisper.

Each basket comes with a fold down handle for super simple loading. At 87cm tall and just 25cm wide and deep, you should be able to roll this into an unused corner or under your worktop with ease.

£34.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Eddingtons Lambourn 3 Drawer Beech Wood Butchers Trolley with Stainless Steel Top

The largest trolley on our list by far, this is best for those with barely any worktops or units – or simply if you need something that can be easily wheeled around for special occasions.

It comes with a gleaming stainless steel top, hardwearing and tough to scratch. There are three drawers to store napkins and cutlery and underneath, two shelves ideal for crockery and dinnerware.

The 1.2 metre beech wood design is fitted with heavy duty casters, both stable to use, easy to move and robust against daily use.

£849.95 | John Lewis | Buy it now

alvorog 3-Tier Rolling Cart, Storage Trolley on Wheels

This no-nonsense trolley offers three spacious shelves – which can each hold an impressive 66lbs – set on a clean white frame – nothing more, nothing less. The basic design can be wheeled to wherever you need it thanks to the handle and four castors, so you can transform it from kitchen to bathroom or even bedroom storage if needed. A pleasing price for a product that performs exactly as it’s supposed to.

Also available in black.

£29.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Qivange Kitchen Trolley Cart

This elegant grey kitchen trolley is so chic we were surprised to find it listed on Amazon, but the site once again proves it’s an everything shop. This comes with three shelves, a cabinet and a drawer on four wheels that rotate a complete 360 making it easy to move from kitchen to dining table for serving.

£110.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Botanique – Green Metal Wheeled Trolley

A rustic design that would look equally as good in your kitchen as it would housing plants outdoors, it’s made up of three shelves with a vented mesh bottom, particularly helpful for root veggies.

£93.50 | Maisons du Monde | Buy it now

Graham & Green Bamboo Trolley

Kitchen trolleys aren’t all about function – they can be stylish pieces of homeware too. We’re taken with this three tier piece, each layer fitted with a woven bamboo tray. Set on a quad of castor wheels, it measures H83.5 x W64 x D36cm, making it a great place to store fresh produce.

£350 | Graham & Green | Buy it now

Tontarelli 3 Tier Vegetable Trolley

You don’t need to spend a fortune for a bit of extra storage. This basic trolley from Argos offers three basket shelves set on wheels, all for less than a tenner. We’re sold.

£8 | Argos | Buy it now

RÅSKOG Trolley, grey-green

An all-purpose design for extra storage where you need it, this 35 x 45 x 78cm cart is a compact one that’s ideal for when you need extra space. Three shelves are roomy enough to hold overspill from kitchen cupboard while the deep side ensure things don’t fall out.

£39 | IKEA | Buy it now

Argos HOME Pine Tile Top Kitchen Trolley

With its various shelves, this trolley makes for an excellent cookbook stacker, allowing you to display the best of your precious tomes in style. A tile worktop makes for easy cleaning whilst the two baskets are spacious enough to store your groceries. The casters are particularly easy to manoeuvre on this one, so if you need to be able to move it around a lot it’s one of the best options.

£57.99 | Argos | Buy it now

Verdict:

Practical, stylish and well constructed makes the White Fir Kitchen trolley from Maisons Du Monde our top pick. With multiple storage options, a top that offers extra work space and room for our favourite tipples, the Constantino Kitchen Trolley is our top budget of the bunch.

