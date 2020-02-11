10th-feb:-the-recall-(2017),-1hr-30m-[r]-(5.25/10)

Date Added: 10th February 2020

Description:

A getaway trip to a country lake becomes a fight for survival when five friends realize that an alien invasion and mass abduction are underway.

Certificate: R
Violence, language and some nudity

Year: 2017

Duration: 1hr 30m

Audio: English [Original]

Director: Mauro Borrelli

Cast: R.J. Mitte, Wesley Snipes, Jedidiah Goodacre, Laura Bilgeri, Hannah Rose May, Niko Pepaj

