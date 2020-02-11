🔥10th Feb: The Recall (2017), 1hr 30m [R] (5.25/10)🔥
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix
Date Added: 10th February 2020
Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘The Recall’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:
A getaway trip to a country lake becomes a fight for survival when five friends realize that an alien invasion and mass abduction are underway.
Certificate: R
Violence, language and some nudity
Year: 2017
Duration: 1hr 30m
Audio: English [Original]
Director: Mauro Borrelli
Cast: R.J. Mitte, Wesley Snipes, Jedidiah Goodacre, Laura Bilgeri, Hannah Rose May, Niko Pepaj
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register for updates…
Available on Netflix USA!
Netflix subscription is required to watch on Netflix