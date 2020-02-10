10th-feb:-running-with-the-devil-(2019),-1hr-32m-[15]-(5.7/10)

🔥10th Feb: Running with the Devil (2019), 1hr 32m [15] (5.7/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020
Description:A meticulous drug trafficker must elude federal agents while he analyzes his boss’s smuggling operation to pinpoint where things are breaking down.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 32m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Jason Cabell

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Leslie Bibb, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Clifton Collins Jr., Cole Hauser, Peter Facinelli, Tait Fletcher, Natalia Reyes

This title is available on Netflix UK

