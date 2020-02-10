🔥10th Feb: Running with the Devil (2019), 1hr 32m [15] (5.7/10)🔥
Date Added: 10th February 2020
Expiry Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]Want to keep forever? Try looking for ‘Running with the Devil’ on Amazon (paid link)
Description:A meticulous drug trafficker must elude federal agents while he analyzes his boss’s smuggling operation to pinpoint where things are breaking down.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 32m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Jason Cabell
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Leslie Bibb, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Clifton Collins Jr., Cole Hauser, Peter Facinelli, Tait Fletcher, Natalia Reyes
RATINGS: LISTS:
DISCUSS ON…:
Login or register to get email updates…
This title is available on Netflix UK