🔥10th Feb: Lying and Stealing (2019), 1hr 40m [15] (5.6/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020
Description:A talented thief teams up with an aspiring actress to steal art from LA’s high rollers. For their last heist, they’re going for the ultimate: freedom.
Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over
Year: 2019
Duration: 1hr 40m
Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English
Director: Matt Aselton
Cast: Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski, Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Evan Handler, Paul Jurewicz, John Gatins, Fernanda Andrade, Bob Stephenson
