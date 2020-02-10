🔥10th Feb: Lying and Stealing (2019), 1hr 40m [15] (5.6/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020

Description:A talented thief teams up with an aspiring actress to steal art from LA’s high rollers. For their last heist, they’re going for the ultimate: freedom.

Certificate: Suitable for 15 years and over

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 40m

Audio: English [Original]Subtitles: English

Director: Matt Aselton

Cast: Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski, Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Evan Handler, Paul Jurewicz, John Gatins, Fernanda Andrade, Bob Stephenson

This title is available on Netflix UK