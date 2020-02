🔥10th Feb: Love for Sale 2 (2019), 1hr 35m [GUIDANCE] (6/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020

Exhausted with his mother's failed attempts at setting him up with women, Ican hires an ideal partner from a matchmaking app.

Description:Exhausted with his mother’s failed attempts at setting him up with women, Ican hires an ideal partner from a matchmaking app.

Certificate: GUIDANCE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019

Duration: 1hr 35m

Audio: Indonesian [Original]Subtitles: Arabic, English, French, Indonesian, Traditional Chinese

Director: Andibachtiar Yusuf

Cast: Della Dartyan, Adipati Dolken, Ratna Riantiarno, Ariyo Wahab, Bastian Steel, Gading Marten, Putri Ayudya, Taskya Namya, Egi Fedly, Yayu Unru, Abdurrahman Arif

This title is available on Netflix UK