🔥10th Feb: El final del paraíso (2019), 1 Season [MATURE] (5.85/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020
Description:In Colombia, the DEA’s new director targets a gang of dealers pushing a powerful drug while contending with an enemy who possesses a deep network.
Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.
Year: 2019
Duration: 1 Season
Audio: Spanish [Original]Subtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
Cast: Carmen Villalobos, Catherine Siachoque, Fabián Ríos, Gregorio Pernía, Kimberly Reyes, Stephanía Duque, Elianis Garrido, Carolina Gaitán, Juan Pablo Urrego, Juan Pablo Gamboa
This title is available on Netflix UK