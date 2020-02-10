10th-feb:-el-final-del-paraíso-(2019),-1-season-[mature]-(5.85/10)

🔥10th Feb: El final del paraíso (2019), 1 Season [MATURE] (5.85/10)🔥

Date Added: 10th February 2020
Description:In Colombia, the DEA’s new director targets a gang of dealers pushing a powerful drug while contending with an enemy who possesses a deep network.

Certificate: MATURE Parental guidance suggested.

Year: 2019
Duration: 1 Season

Audio: Spanish [Original]Subtitles: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Cast: Carmen Villalobos, Catherine Siachoque, Fabián Ríos, Gregorio Pernía, Kimberly Reyes, Stephanía Duque, Elianis Garrido, Carolina Gaitán, Juan Pablo Urrego, Juan Pablo Gamboa

This title is available on Netflix UK

