🔥104-year-old World War II veteran sent 70,000 Valentines from well-wishers after heartwarming social media campaign🔥

A 104-year-old war hero was left “speechless” after receiving thousands of Valentines Day cards from well-wishers and admirers.

William White, a World War Two US Marine veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart medal for his service, was dazzled to see his home fill with more than 70,000 tributes from across the world.

The retired major lives in an assisted living facility in Stockton, California, from where one of his fellow residents launched a heartwarming social media campaign in his honour.

Dubbing it “Operation Valentine”, the neighbour asked friends and strangers alike to send greetings to “Major Bill” in time for February 14.

Thousands of Valentine’s Day cards poured into his postbox (REUTERS)

The goal was initially set at a modest 100 cards – in recognition of Major White’s age – but the response swiftly outstripped all expectations.

“It’s just too fantastic,” Major White told reporters while surrounded by waist-high stacks of bulging postal boxes..

Major White said the surprise was ‘too fantastic’ (REUTERS)

A week before Valentine’s Day, at least 70,000 cards and letters had arrived from people in every US state and several foreign countries.

The quantity of mail is so great that the great-grandfather’s family has had to enlist volunteers to help open the cards and read them to the proud veteran.

Many of the emotional messages have shared a deep appreciation not only for Major White for his service, but to all veterans who have given their lives to their country.

The 104-year-old was awarded a Purple Heart medal after being wounded at Iwo Jima (REUTERS)

A woman identified only as Jane told the major, who retired after 35 years of active service, that her late grandfather also fought in the Second World War as a US Army paratrooper.

“I miss him so much,” she wrote. “By sending you this card, I feel as though I am sending my grandfather a card.”

The 104-year-old admitted he had never really celebrated Valentine’s Day before, even when his wife of 42 years was alive.

“It’s something I’ve never heard of or seen,” he said. “All of a sudden here, like a ton of bricks. I’m sort of speechless.”