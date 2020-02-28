102-year-old driver killed in Metro East crash

SHILOH — A 102-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the border of Shiloh and O’Fallon on Friday morning, police said. The driver, Clarence A. Tritley, of Belleville, was driving west on Frank Scott Parkway near Fountain Lakes Drive when another driver traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck his car head-on, according to Shiloh police.Tritley was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.There was no indication Friday that alcohol or drugs were a factor, Shiloh police said. Police ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact Shiloh police at 618-632-9047.

