🔥10,000/1 Arsenal bet one of the quirky requests bookies receive with no live sport🔥

Bookmakers Fitzdares have seen a spike in weird and quirky bets as punters turn their attentions elsewhere due to the lack of live sport.

Across the world, sport has been thrown into lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The likes of the Premier League and horse racing have all been postponed and punters are now betting on other markets.

One area that has seen a spike, for bookmaker Fitzdares, is family members taking a punt on one of their own winning key sporting competitions.

Indeed, one Fitzdares member recently placed a £1,000 bet on his son winning a golf major in the next 25 years at 250/1.

Another placed a £100 bet on his grandson to pay for England rugby team before he turns 30 at 1500/1, while one member bet £250 that their son will receive an English Test Cap at 50/1.

There were bets too as one Fitzdares member waged £50 on his grandson playing for Arsenal before his 25th birthday at 10,000/1 and someone else placed a bet of £500 on their son playing for Chelsea before their 25th birthday at 25/1.

“At Fitzdares we always encourage our members to dare to ask,” said Fitzdares’ head of marketing, Bobby Burns.

“Be it asking for a better price on a horse or something a bit more tailored to their needs. We feel that the old-fashioned traditions of customer service and bookmaking have faded in an increasingly impersonal industry.

“That is why we recently took a £50 bet from a member that his grandson will play for Arsenal FC before his 25th birthday at 10,000/1. Safe to say we keep a keen eye on the Arsenal squad announcement each season!”