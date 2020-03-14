Use your ← → (arrows) to browseStranger Things 3 – Credit: NetflixWe shared a list of 100-plus shows on Netflix to binge-watch right now, including Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, The Office, and more.Netflix has thousands of shows and movies to stream. It makes things very difficult to find something to watch.To help you find new and old Netflix shows to binge-watch, we listed more than 100 shows to stream on Netflix right now, including Stranger Things, Breaking Bad, Orange Is the New Black, and so many more.We guarantee you haven’t seen all these shows on Netflix unless you’re a TV superfan!We separated the shows into five categories: Big TV Binges: Shows with multiple seasons, 100+ episodes and/or completed seriesPopular Netflix Originals: All your favorite Netflix shows!Medium TV Binges: Shows with a few seasons, current shows and more.New Netflix Shows: Shows released in the last few monthsLimited Series and Documentary SeriesLet’s get the list started with the big TV binge-watches.These are your marathons! These shows are going to keep you busy for a week, at least, and probably a lot longer in some cases. Almost all of the shows listed below have more than 100 episodes, and if they don’t, it’s pretty close!The Office is my favorite show of all time, so that’s my recommendation. I know SO MANY people have seen that show, though, so I’d look a little further down the list if you’re looking for something that you probably haven’t seen.It’s a great time to revisit some of these big shows you probably haven’t seen in years. I know there are a ton of Breaking Bad and Cheers fans out there who want to revisit the show.Big TV BingesBreaking BadThe OfficeGrey’s AnatomySupernaturalArrowOrange is the New BlackGilmore GirlsNew GirlParks and RecreationGossip GirlCheersGleeThe Vampire DiariesWeedsAmerican Horror StoryBoJack HorsemanBates MotelThe OriginalsThe BlacklistNCISHow to Get Away with MurderScandalLongmireCriminal MindsDexterOutlanderShamelessThe West WingMad MenThe FlashUse your ← → (arrows) to browse