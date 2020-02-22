100-facts-about-alton’s-gentle-giant,-robert-wadlow

🔥100 facts about Alton’s gentle giant, Robert Wadlow🔥

News
syed0

100 facts about Alton’s gentle giant, Robert Wadlow

1 of 16

“He’s tall,” said Jessa Price, 7, plays on the life-size statue of Alton’s Gentle Giant Robert Pershing Wadlow as her grandmother takes photos on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Alton. Wadlow, who stood at 8 feet 11 inches, still holds the record of the tallest man who ever lived. If he would have lived, he would have turned 100 on Feb. 22. He died of an infection at age 22. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Related Posts

british-man-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-in-majorca

British man tests positive for coronavirus in Majorca

John koli
where-is-the-love?-find-it-at-7-st.-louis-valentine’s-day-events

Where is the love? Find it at 7 St. Louis Valentine’s Day events

syed
ajax-boss-erik-ten-hag-confirms-chelsea-are-on-the-brink-of-signing-hakim-ziyech

🔥Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag confirms Chelsea are on the brink of signing Hakim Ziyech🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *