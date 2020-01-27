🔥10 soap spoilers this week: EastEnders fall horror, Coronation Street passion, Emmerdale death aftermath, Hollyoaks stabbing🔥

It’s another big week in the land of soap, as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) leaves Mick (Danny Dyer) incredibly worried once more in EastEnders, while Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) discovers that baby Bertie’s got the measles in Coronation Street.

The discovery of Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) body brings with it a whole lot of questions in Emmerdale, and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is stabbed in Hollyoaks.

Leo falls from a balcony in EastEnders

Leo causes more and more trouble on the market, resulting in Kat tearing his stall to pieces. The police arrive to take Leo away, and thus Kat suggests they all celebrate with a drink in the Prince Albert. However, the mood is soured when Leo returns, and as he goes to grab Whitney, Kush attempts to stop him from doing so, and thus a tussle ensues and Leo ends up falling off the balcony.

One to watch: Monday 27 January at 8pm on BBC One.

Daniel discovers Bertie’s not well in Coronation Street

Daniel’s horrified when he discovers Bertie unconscious in his cot, and tells Peter to phone an ambulance. The paramedics ask Daniel about the rash on the baby’s back, but he hasn’t noticed it before. At the hospital, it’s confirmed that Bertie has the measles, and Daniel holds himself responsible as he reveals he never got the rest of Bertie’s vaccinations.

One to watch: Monday 27 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

Graham’s body is discovered in Emmerdale

Priya and Billy are out searching for Tip, when they stumble upon an abandoned — and incredibly damaged — HOP vehicle near the bridge. Billy suggests they find whatever it is that it collided with, and as they do so, Priya sets her sights upon something in the tunnel, and she’s horrified when she realises that it’s Graham’s frost-covered body.

One to watch:

Nancy is stabbed in Hollyoaks

A fight breaks out in the school playground, and — with her having witnessed it from inside the school — Nancy heads over to break up the altercation. However, during the tussle, she ends up getting stabbed.

One to watch: Tuesday 28 January at 7pm on E4.

Suki Panesar arrives in EastEnders

Suki Panesar arrives in Walford and wastes little time in making an impression on Jean as she orders her sons around. However, her main priority is to locate Ash, and eventually she comes face-to-face.

One to watch: Monday 27 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

Maria suffers a devastating loss in Coronation Street

Maria suffers a dizzy spell, and reveals to Ali that she’s been bleeding so he takes her to the hospital where its confirmed that she’s had a miscarriage — and the measles are seemingly the reason why. Audrey reveals to Maria that baby Bertie’s in the hospital with measles, and she’s later shocked to learn that Daniel hadn’t vaccinated his child. Gary is fuming, and wastes little time in confronting him on the matter — and blames him for Maria losing the baby.

One to watch: Wednesday 29 January at 7: 30pm on ITV

Charity discovers the truth about Noah’s drug overdose in Emmerdale

Charity speaks to Noah about his drug overdose, and it comes to light that Sarah was responsible — and not Graham. Sarah’s horrified when she realises that Charity knows the truth, but she deflects by revealing that she’s had Danny arrested for what happened with Noah.

One to watch:

Jordan makes a plan in Hollyoaks

Jordan shows up in the village and he wastes little time in tracking down Sid at the Lomax household. Upon his arrival, he hits it off with Leela, and it soon becomes apparent that there’s chemistry between the two. In addition to Leela, Jordan is also intrigued at the prospect of meeting Peri and, afterwards, he asks Sid to do a drug run for him.

One to watch: Monday 27 January at 7pm on E4

Linda leaves Mick worried about Ollie in EastEnders

Mo and Jean gossip about Linda — and she overhears, but she’s upset when Mick doesn’t stand up for her and thus heads to The Prince Albert. She later promises Mick that she doesn’t need to go to rehab, and decides to ration her drinking instead — but the temptation proves incredibly difficult. Linda takes Ollie out of school for a day out — Mick panics when she’s nowhere to be found.

One to watch: Friday 31 January at 8pm on BBC One

Daniel mistakes Bethany for Sinead in Coronation Street

Daniel informs Bethany to take off her wet clothes and put them in the drying, and gives her Sinead’s dressing gown in the meantime. However, when he wakes from a nap, he’s emotional and confuses her for Sinead before kissing her and asking her to stay.

One to watch: Friday 31 January at 8: 30pm on ITV.