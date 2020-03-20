🔥10 Scarlett Johansson Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Right Now🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In movies both big and small, Scarlett Johansson continues to showcase her action, dramatic, and comedic chops. Having made her film debut at the age of nine in North, Johansson has been on the silver screen for a long time, and she continues to excel in a number of different roles and several new projects. Whether you know her best for the Marvel movies or prefer her smaller roles, it’s easy to see why the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is an A-lister. If you are looking to stream one of her best and/or most famous titles, this list is a good place to start…

Marriage Story (2019)

Following a couple in the midst of separation and torn between two opposing cross-country states, Marriage Story gives viewers an insightful, bright, thoughtful, emotional, often funny and typically sobering look at the plights and perils that come with divorce. Featuring two of the finest performances we’ve seen from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson to date as our torn one-time romantics, writer/director Noah Baumbach allows these two talents to give powerhouse performances, further proving why they’re among the most accomplished young performers we’ve got in Hollywood to date. This movie gave Scarlett Johansson one of her two Oscar nominations (the other for Jojo Rabbit, which also came out last year). The destination was well-earned. Johansson’s soulful, invigorated, engrossing and stirring performance is certainly among the most impressive we’ve seen from Johansson yet.

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Though it doesn’t quite reach the heights of some of the best movies we’ve seen from the Coen brothers, Hail, Caesar! is still among their most lovely in terms of visuals, set design, and period details. It’s also extremely funny and quotable to boot, as you’d expect from the veteran filmmaking brothers. In a cast that includes several notable A-listers, including Josh Brolin, Channing Tatum, Alden Ehrenreich, Frances McDormand, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson might’ve easily gotten lost in the shuffle. Nevertheless, as DeeAnna Moran, who is molded in the vein of Esther Williams, Johannson continues to prove her knack for balancing comedy and drama, while also demonstrating that, in some ways, she is an old-fashioned A-list movie star who happened to find her fame in another era. Certainly, there’s no doubt that Johansson would always be a superstar.

Match Point (2005)

A tale of morality, greed, money, lust, romance, and luck, Match Point is a psychological thriller centered around Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a retired tennis pro who marries into a wealthy family, only to challenge everything when he enters into an affair with the captivating Nola Rice (Scarlett Johansson), his brother-in-law’s girlfriend. A smart, engaging thriller with sharp performers from its steamy leads, Match Point is certainly an engaging watch. It also helped bolster Johansson’s image as a charming, gorgeously intriguing young woman with a great deal of dramatic and comedic talent.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2013)

After the events of The Avengers, we follow Captain America (Chris Evans) as the patriot fights growing threats within the insidious corners of the once-thrusted S.H.I.E.L.D. Reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, Captain America: The Winter Solider was one of the first times we really got to see Johansson in command, outside of a handful of scenes in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers (we’ll get to that) respectively, which continued to showcase her talents as an action star and a dramatic performer. Furthermore, it was an exciting ’70s-esque political thriller within the MCU formula, allowing for more practical action set pieces and deeper thematic depth. It was also the first Marvel movie directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, the duo who later helmed Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame for the billion-dollar blockbuster studio.

Her (2013)

In Her, writer/director Spike Jonze’s acclaimed masterpiece, we follow the lonely life of Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a man who develops a non-physical romantic relationship with Samantha (Scarlet Johansson), the artificial intelligence virtual assistant who only exists as a woman’s voice. It is exactly the sort of premise that shouldn’t work, especially as a movie, yet it is an incredibly humane, touchingly honest, and emotionally engrossing look at modern romance in the tech-driven era. While Phoenix is often praised for his touching lead performance (rightfully so, too), Johansson’s work shouldn’t be dismissed or overlooked. Replacing Samantha Morton, the actress gives a gorgeously evocative performance, one that works wonders to sell the unlikely dynamic between these two lovelorn characters. Even though it’s a performance we only hear throughout the film, it’s among her best.

Ghost World (2001)

Based on the comic book of the same name by Daniel Clowes, Ghost World centers around Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), two socially outcast teenagers who find a rift in their friendship when Enid takes interest in a lonely older man named Seymour (Steve Buscemi). Though it didn’t become a box office success, Ghost World is one of the defining cult classics of the early ’00s, notably with outstanding lead performances from Birch, Buscemi, and Johannson. While she was working consistently before, Ghost World was what helped build Johansson’s indie credibility, notably before she stood out in a major way with Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation only a couple years later. Certainly, if you’re looking for one of the earliest signs of Johansson’s future success, as well as what remains one of her strongest, most acclaimed films, you should definitely check out Ghost World.

The Avengers (2012)

In this cross-cutting cinematic achievement, which can seem almost quaint compared to the newest Avengers movies, The Avengers sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) assemble the title group of superheroes, which includes Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to prevent Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s mischievous brother, from destroying the world. Once upon a time, this seemed like this movie couldn’t be done. Now, it’s nearly a hallmark for what studios try to do with their newest movies. While Scarlett Johansson was certainly famous when The Avengers strolled into theaters, it pushed her ever further into A-list status. Following her introduction in Iron Man 2, we got a glimpse at what Johansson could do as an action star.

Under the Skin (2014)

In the alluring, inquisitive Under the Skin, an extraterrestrial disguised as a human woman (Scarlett Johansson) is seen moving around Scotland trying to lure unsuspecting men. From acclaimed director Jonathan Glazer (Sexy Beast, Birth), Under the Skin might not work for everyone. It’s elusive, bleak, and often somber, often relying more on the artistry than narrative, but it’s a spellbinding achievement. Beautiful photography, thematically riveting, and featuring a wonderfully eerie score, this is the sort of movie that won’t win a wide audience, but it’ll certainly make an impression on those who like their sci-fi with an artistic edge. It’s one of the most engrossing, captivating theater experiences I’ve ever had. It’s also — for my money — the best and bravest performance we’ve seen from Johansson. It’s all-around mesmerizing. I can only hope watching it on streaming is anywhere near as powerful.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

As one of the funniest and most quotable shows of the early ’00s, as well as a constant source of good memes, SpongeBob SquarePants captivated a whole generations of youngsters. While it doesn’t reach the same heights as the animated children show’s finer moments, there’s also quite a good bit to enjoy in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie as well. With its strong animation, inspired gags, and breezy pace, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie proved to be a satisfying cinematic experience for both newcomers and longtime fans of the long-running series alike. It also features the voice talents of Scarlett Johansson as Princess Mindy. As we have noted elsewhere in this article, Johansson has proven her talents for voice acting over the years.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Of course, there’s a good chance that you’ve already seen Avengers: Endgame. Even if you haven’t seen all of Scarlett Johansson’s films, the MCU’s climatic, three-hour movie extravaganza was an enormous hit, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all-time. That’s certainly not nothing, and it also wrapped up Black Widow’s storyline in a way that some folks might not have anticipated going in. Of course, we’ll see more from the character in the prequel, Black Widow. But for that reason and more, Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest, most extravagant movie events of Johannson’s career.

What are your favorite Scarlett Johansson movies? Let us know in the comment section below!