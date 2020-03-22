🔥10 remote glamping sites in the UK🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Tilia Roundhouse, Denbighshire

While Snowdonia may be a honeypot for holidaymakers in North Wales, the lesser-known Clwydian range to the east boasts heather-clad summits, ancient hillforts and one of the most scenic stretches of the Offas Dyke trail. Opened in spring last year, the Tilia roundhouse offers compact comforts – including a king-sized bed, underfloor heating, a kitchenette, plush bathroom and HD TV – with breathtaking views of sunrises over the mountains. Outside there’s a sunken campfire area with benches, blankets and sheep’s wool throws. It’s a two-hour walk from the door to summit the highest peak, Moel Famau.

From £115 a night; book here.

Tilia Roundhouse (Glampingly)

Westfield House Farm, Northumberland

On the edge of Northumberland National Park, almost a mile from the nearest public road, much of Westfield House Farm is now a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). While sheep and cattle still graze beside the River Coquet, lapwings, curlews and red-legged partridge outnumber livestock. Four shepherd’s huts, well spread out across a couple of acres, are equipped with en-suite shower rooms, double beds, wood burners and compact kitchens that feature full-sized ovens and Belfast sinks. There are footpaths from the farm or cross into the national park and try the Windy Gyle or Border Ridge trails.

From £85 a night; book here.

Westfield House Farm (Glampingly)

Runach Arainn, Isle of Arran

Regular ferries run to Arran, a 19-mile-long ‘Scotland in miniature’ with a dramatic, mountainous north and a white-beached, undulating south. Near the tiny hamlet of Kilmory – a pub, a cheese shop and a half-mile track to the beach – the former church grounds are now home to three Mongolian yurts, each sleeping up to six people. There are double beds, wood burners and cooking facilities but it’s all off grid, with solar powered lighting and a gaggle of geese to complete the scene. Walk to Torrylinn Beach or explore the island’s Neolithic stone circles, including the 4,000-year-old stones of Machrie Moor.

From £200 for a two night stay; book here.

Runach Arainn (Glampingly)

The Quirky Quarry, County Durham

Down through the colourful, sloping garden of a cottage in the North Pennines AONB, this lone shepherd’s hut overlooking the Tees Valley caters to couples and walkers following the Pennine Way. Though there’s a compact kitchen inside, breakfast is included and a barbecue outside your door makes the most of the view – looking out across the moors and stone walls typical of Teesdale. It’s a 45-minute walk to the nearest village or a day’s round-trip hiking to England’s largest waterfall, High Force.

From £85 per night; book here.

The Quirky Quarry (Glampingly)

The Ty Barcud Pod, Ceredigion

This cedar-clad glamping pod has a thoroughly modern feel. The pastel interior features an en-suite wetroom and a television built into the wall, while a double-glazed glass frontage looks out across the Ystywth valley. It’s more than three miles to the nearest A road (incidentally, one of The AA’s ten most scenic roads in the world), with the Cambrian mountains on your pod-step and famed salmon and trout fishing in the nearby river Ystwyth. Aside from the ducks and chickens, guests have the site’s two acres entirely to themselves.

From £80 a night; book here.

The Ty Barcud Pod (Glampingly)

The Larch Hut, Moray

In a private forest clearing, 50 minutes east of Inverness, the off-grid Larch Hut is set well away from anything, with wheelbarrows provided to lug your belongings from your car to your door. It’s a 15 minute stroll through the woods to the River Findhorn – dramatic enough for rafting, gorge-walking and cliff jumping (all provided by a local activity centre) but calm and private enough for swimming in many places. Red squirrels, roe deer and pine martens and readily spotted amongst the trees.

From £50 per night; book here.

The Larch Hut (Glampingly)

Cornish Yurt Holidays, Cornwall

Three yurts are spread across some 37 acres at this North Cornwall site on the edge of Bodmin Moor. Guests follow paths through the mixture of pasture, woods and heathland, all sloping down to the River Camel, to find their yurt in a private clearing. Off grid and eco friendly, there are solar powered showers and a bath heated by a specially designed woodburner. In spring, explore the bluebell-clad woods of the surrounding Camel Valley or hike five miles across the moor to Brown Willy, Cornwall’s highest point.

From £60 per night; book here.

Cornish Yurt Holidays (Glampingly)

The Mallard Shepherd’s Hut, Powys

Near the foot of Fan Brycheiniog, the highest peak in Wales’ Black Mountain range, The Mallard is well equipped for hikers and bikers, with boot storage, mountain bikes for hire and a hose for washing down your gear. There are two double beds inside, along with a kitchen and dining space, en-suite shower room and a wood burner. By night, enjoy the stars from your wood-fired hot tub – the area was recently named ‘best place in the world for stargazing’ by Rough Guides – while, by day, you can fish in the River Crai or stepping-stone across to a secret island.

From £99 per night; book here.

The Mallard Shepherd’s Hut (Glampingly)

Ettrick Valley Yurts, Scottish Borders

There is a reason Ettrick Water, a river running through the Scottish Borders, is known as ‘Wild Ettrick’. The valley feels as remote as any in the Highlands and mobile phone signal is about as good too. In the heart of it all, at the foot of 550-metre Black Knowe Head, Ettrick Valley Yurts is home to five Mongolian-style structures, each sleeping up to six people. While the river running alongside is safely fenced (fishing is allowed with a permit; available locally), a burn beside is great for paddling and dam building. Maps are provided for local walks and hikes.

From £85 per day; book here.

Ettrick Valley Yurts (Glampingly)

The Larkhill Tipi, Carmarthenshire

Fran and Tony Wintle had already lived off grid in rural Carmarthenshire for years when they decided to open an eco-friendly glamping site. Today, tipi dwellers can walk through the woods the couple planted or roam the carbon-absorbing peat moorland that stretches beyond the trees. While water is now from the mains, electricity comes from a combination of solar, hydro and wind power and the tipi, hidden in a clearing, is heated by a chunky cast-iron woodburner. Board games, books and campfires will keep you entertained, while canoeing is popular on the nearby River Teifi.

From £70 per night; book here.