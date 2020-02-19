🔥10 of the dreamiest riads in Marrakech🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The riads of Marrakech are just one of the many pulls to this enchanting city.

So much more than just a place to lay your head, Marrakech’s riads are charming, calming and full to the brim with interiors inspiration.

Below we’ve detailed 10 of the dreamiest riads to stay in while visiting The Red City, all distinct for their other-worldly beauty and traditional fixtures.

Because, when in Marrakech a chain hotel just will not do.

Le Riad Yasmine

This hotel is basically made for the ‘gram (Instagram/Le Riad Yasmine)

Situated in the heart of the Medina, you’ll find this stunning eight-bedroom urban retreat. A safe haven in the red city, expect to be enveloped by a sense of calm as soon as you walk though the front door. Le Riad Yasmine was bought by French couple Gabriel and Alice in 2015. Since then they have renovated and decorated their passion project into the lush green city oasis it is today – and are currently working on their second, smaller three-bedroom riad, Le Petit Yasmine.

Rooms from £90 per night. riad-yasmine.com/

El Fenn

El Fenn is one of the founding riads-turned-boutique hotels in Marrakech (El Fenn)

One of Marrakech’s most iconic riads and original converted boutique hotels, El Fenn opened with six rooms in 2004 and since then they have added 22 more rooms and suites, three swimming pools, a restaurant, bar, spa and library using five inter-connecting riads. Interior designer Willem Smit re-designed the hotel in 2012 to make give it the distinct style it exudes today. The individually styled rooms all have jewel-coloured walls offset by antique furnishings. Opt for room 20 for a baby pink, completely Instagrammable abode or one of the rooms with individual plunge pools.

Rooms from £314 per night, el-fenn.com/. You can read our full review of El Fenn here.

Riad Due

Take a dip in the pool or cosy up into a reading nook at Riad Due (Riad Due)

At Riad Due, traditional Moroccan craftsmanship meets quirky designs with brightly coloured furnishings juxtaposed with the white washed walls and wooden accents. One for book lovers, the library is a stand-out. Compiled with texts on Moroccan design and history, you can read these in a number of inviting nooks around the riad or cosy up next to the fireplace in your deluxe room or suite.

Rooms from 168 per night with a two-night minimum stay, riaddue.com/

Dar One

Dar One is minimalism at its finest (Dar One)

Dar One is the closest you will ever get to a Scandi-style riad. With its minimalist design and muted hues, the six rooms at Dar One are wonderfully understated with exposed beams and marble sinks. While there, book into one of their Moroccan cooking classes or horse riding excursions to the Moroccan countryside before retreating back to the riad where halcyon evenings await.

Rooms from £83 per night, riad-dar-one.com/

L’Hôtel Marrakech

Can you think of a more dreamy room to wake up in? (L’Hôtel Marrakech)

If you’re after a touch of opulence, this riad is one of the dreamiest you’ll find in Marrakech. Originally the central part of a Caidal palace, the 19th century riad comprises of just five suites surrounding a handsome pool and courtyard, where the scents of the garden waft skywards. L’Hôtel Marrakech oozes 1930s charm which is offset by the modern fixtures and Moroccan craftsmanship. When you’re in need of a tipple after a day of exploring, enjoy it on the rooftop among the orange blossom and fig trees, honeysuckle, bougainvillea jasmine and roses as you watch the sun set over snow-capped mountains.

Rooms from £255 per night, l-hotelmarrakech.com/

Riad 72

The carved wooden ceiling with a domed skylight is ultimate interior envy (Facebook/Riad72)

In the heart of the colourful Medina, you’ll find a peaceful Eden at Riad 72. Each of the 11 rooms and two suites are individually decorated with their own unique relaxing style, but our pick would be one of the light-filled Grand Suites with original wood-carved ceilings. In between sightseeing, take a break in Riad 72’s authentic hammam spa before enjoying a sundowner on their roof accompanied with dinner under the twinkling stars.

Rooms from £152 per night, riad72.com/

P’tit Habibi

The Hazy Moon suite is perfect for honeymooners (Instagram/P’tit Habibi)

At the north end of the Marrakech Medina you’ll find this charming and eclectic riad that fuses traditional artisan craft with modern design. With two suites and three rooms, opt for the Hazy Moon suite with its stand-out red tiling around the bed and bed head and private roof terrace with views of the Atlas Mountains. For nights in, films can be shown in the courtyard or opt for sunset drinks or a sneaky pool dip on the rooftop.

Rooms from £97 per night, ptithabibi.com/

Riad Les Yeux Bleus

A divine tranquil paradise (Riad Les Yeux Bleus)

You’ll notice at once that Riad Les Yeux Bleus has a number of similar touches to El Fenn, and this is because it’s from the same interior designer, Willem Smit. While modern with its amenities and electric pops of colour, this riad also leans into tradition with the wrought-iron fixtures and carved wooden doors. Located in the Bab Doukkala district just a 10-minutes walk fro the main Jemaa el Fna square, the eight rooms in this boutique riad will delight visitors, as will the two pools, a library and their full spa.

Rooms from £150 per night, marrakech-boutique-riad.com/

Riad Azzar

The perfect way to cool off after walking through the Medina (Riad Azzar)

Once you enter through the heavy front door off a winding street in the Medina, you’ll be greeted by a tranquil sanctuary of calming muted green and white hues. The three-room, three-suite Riad Azzar centres around a stunning plunge pool in the courtyard which also features a banana tree among other vegetation. Opt for the romantic Suite Zemmour during your stay, with deep mauve and taupe furnishings, an art deco bathroom and view over the courtyard.

Rooms from £114 per night, riadazzar.com/

Riad Tchaikana

Orange trees add a gorgeous touch to this courtyard (Riad Tchaikana)

For a classic Moroccan riad, direct your gaze to Riad Tchaikana. This 200-year-old riad is burrowed in the heart of the Medina and offers views of the Atlas Mountains from the rooftop above the elegant haven. Expect a mix of African and Oriental influences on the décor and be sure to check out the traditional garden and patio which is decorated with orange trees.

Rooms from £62 per night, tchaikana.com/