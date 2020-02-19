🔥10 Movie Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet🔥

Literally everything in pop culture is made into a Funko Pop these days. Seriously, everything. From a decapitated Ned Stark, to Black Mirror, to Coming to America, it seems like if you’re a fan of something, Funko has a little toy for it. I mean, that is their catchphrase, after all: “Everyone is a fan of something.” That said, some movies have somehow escaped from being Funko-ized, which really has us scratching our heads.

Now sometimes, the movie itself might have characters that have been made into Funko Pops, but certain key characters have been excluded. And other times, a movie won’t even have any toys whatsoever made for it. But whatever the reason, here are 10 movie Funko Pops that we can’t believe haven’t been made into toys yet. Brace yourself. Some of these exclusions are pretty crazy.

Snake Plissken – Escape From New York

How is Jack Burton from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China a Funko Pop, but Snake Plissken from Escape From New York isn’t? Don’t get me wrong. I LOVE Big Trouble in Little China. It’s my favorite movie. And yeah, while I know Big Trouble has its ardent fans, I would definitely say that Escape From New York is a lot more well-known and less niche than Big Trouble in Little China. Hell, Solid Snake from the video game series, Metal Gear Solid, is named after Snake Plissken, and who doesn’t love Metal Gear Solid?

If Funko ever does make a Snake Plissken Pop, I hope it has Snake’s trademark eyepatch, tank top, and the long hair that he’s known for. And if they do make that, then they might as well also make the surfboard riding Snake from Escape From L.A., because… well, why the hell not?

Allie Hamilton and Noah Calhoun – The Notebook

Did you know that Jack and Rose from Titanic have their own Funko Pops, both separate and together, but Allie and Noah from The Notebook don’t have any at all? I mean, I’m not talking about Dear, John, or A Walk to Remember here. I’m talking about, “I wrote you 365 letters,” The Notebook. Yes, the movie that has been making women openly weep, and men secretly weep since 2004 has zero Funko Pops. And my question is this: How?

If a Funko Pop were created of the duo, I would, of course, expect one of both young Allie and Noah, and also old Allie and Noah. Possibly holding each other’s faces in a rapturous kiss like on the movie poster, or with old Noah sitting beside old Allie while she’s lying in bed.

Keung – Rumble in the Bronx

What kind of world are we living in when the legend—the icon—Jackie Chan doesn’t have a single Funko Pop? Bruce Lee has a few. And even Chuck Norris has one. But are you going to tell me that when I search up “Jackie Chan” on the Funko website, they send me to a Pop of Jackie Kennedy instead? Am I dreaming? Is this real life?

When (not even if, but when) they make a Jackie Chan Funko Pop, I mainly want one for Rumble in the Bronx when Jackie Chan kicked everyone’s ass as Keung and then told them that they were all garbage. There should be a Pop where he’s wearing the black A-shirt, and also one of him wearing his jacket. Bonus points if they also make a Funko Pop of Angelo showing his ass.

Deloris Van Cartier – Sister Act

Is Sister Act a cult film? I don’t think so. I mean, they made a Broadway show about it. But I find it insanely amusing that Whoopi Goldberg is an EGOT winner, but she doesn’t even have her own Funko Pop. I hope you like Bill Goldberg, though, because they have one of him.

If they make a Deloris Van Cartier Funko Pop, I want one of her in the habit, but also one of her in her lounge act outfit. Honestly, I just can’t get enough of Whoopi. Can we get a Ghost one, too?

Divine – Pink Flamingos

Divine is all woman, and I want her to be all Funko Pop, too. Her breakout role was in John Waters’ Pink Flamingos, but I’ll take Divine in Hairspray, too. They have RuPaul, which is great and all. Don’t get me wrong. But can’t Divine get any love, too? I’m not really all surprised, though. They don’t even have John Waters, and John Waters is a national treasure.

If they ever made one of her, she would obviously have to be in her famous red dress pointing a gun at anybody who wants to mess with her. And while I know that this would NEVER happen, a nice prop to have alongside her would be of dog poop. And if you’ve ever seen the movie, Pink Flamingos, you’ll know exactly why.

A Dutch and Dillon Handshake Funko Set – Predator

There are actually a few Funko variations of the actual Predator and that’s cool. I love me some Predator. But it boggles my mind that there hasn’t been a Funko multi-pack of the greatest handshake in cinematic history, which was performed by Dutch and Dillon in the first Predator movie. I mean, seriously, what’s the matter with them? Are they pushing too many pencils over there at the Funko HQ?

Ideally, a multi-pack would have both of them with their arms already locked, with Dutch obviously winning and Dillon’s face slightly struggling. Like pretty much every Funko Pop on this list, I would buy this one in a heartbeat. But obviously, it’s not for everyone. Just sexual Tyrannosauruses. Like me.

Johnny Utah and Bodhi – Point Break

The Keanussance Kontinues! There are Matrix Funko Pops. There is John Wick. So where the heck are my Point Break Funko Pops? I need my 100% pure adrenaline in Funko Pop form already.

This could be another multi-pack, with Bodhi wearing his skydiving suit, and Johnny Utah just holding his gun. Or better yet, how about a multi-pack with all the ex-Presidents? Do you now see why I’m more than just a little upset that this hasn’t already happened yet?

Toxie – The Toxic Avenger

If you type in The Toxic Avenger in the Funko website, you will find 10 different results for Rick and Morty, and not a single result for The Toxic Avenger. And seriously, what an insult. Don’t they know that Toxie is New Jersey’s first superhero?

If Toxie finally gets his day in the sun, I’m hoping he comes with his trademark mop and bucket. And while they’re at it, Funko should really make a whole Troma line of Pops. Because there is never enough love for Sgt. Kabukiman. Never ever.

Marsellus Wallace – Pulp Fiction

There is actually a whole section of Pulp Fiction Pops on the Funko website. They have Vincent Vega, Jules Winnifield, Mia Wallace. Hell, they even have Quentin Tarantino in a bathrobe. But do you know who they don’t have? Marsellus Wallace. And the only reason I can think of is because they think he looks like a bitch.

But he’s not a bitch. In fact, when he doesn’t have a ball gag in his mouth he actually looks pretty intimidating. That said, ideally, I would want two Pops of Marsellus Wallace, one with the aforementioned ball gag, and the other with his big, beautiful bald head with the Band-Aid on the back. Ah. I can already hear “Let’s Stay Together” now.

Commander Francesca “Franky” Cook – Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

There are some very weird and very rare Funko Pops out there, so I’m really not sure why Angelina Jolie’s Commander Cook from the oft-overlooked Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow has zip zero Funko Pops, but The Mortal Engines has five.

That’s not to say that Sky Captain is more worthy to have Funko Pops than The Mortal Engines, but Sky Captain has somewhat of a cult following, plus, it would be kind of cool to have a Funko Pop of Angelina Jolie with an eyepatch. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know we’ll surely get one of Jolie for Marvel’s The Eternals, but I don’t see why we can’t have one for Sky Captain as well. It would be pretty badass.

So, that’s the list. I’m sure there are other Funko Pops you’ve probably been looking for that you haven’t seen on the shelves. What are some of your picks? Sound off in the comments section below.