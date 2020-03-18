🔥10 good sports movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseLOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 14: VHS tapes and movie posters at The Jerry Maguire Video Store at iam8bit on January 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)While we wait for sports to return full force, we dive into 10 good sports movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Disney plus, including Remember the Titans, Space Jam and more.It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the world with the coronavirus affecting us all in one way or another. I know for me, and many others, losing sports was tough, although the right decision was made to cancel all sporting events.With sports on hold and many of us inside of our homes, there is still a way to get the sports we need, and that’s by watching sports movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu!Let’s takes a look at 10 movies that are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus.10. The LongshotsAvailable on NetflixThe Longshots is a movie based on a former football player Curtis Plummer, played by Ice Cube, who becomes the coach of the local high school football team after convincing his niece to go out for the team.The movie tackles pride, ambition and having a never give up mentality no matter what obstacles stand in the way.9. Jerry MaguireAvailable on NetflixJerry Maguire, starring Tom Cruise, is a movie not only for sports fans but for people looking to get a nice love story into their life.The movie is about a sports agent that was fired from an agency for sending out a heartfelt memo to everyone in the company. He struggles to hangout to the athletes he’s been representing, but he starts his own firm with a single mother that he ends up falling in love with.Jerry Maguire is a great film to watch especially with a loved one!8. Glory RoadAvailable on Disney PlusGlory Road is a movie about a coach that is hired at a small university to coach basketball. As he is putting his team together, he decides that he would build his team based on talent, not race and as expected this doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.Despite winning a lot of games, the desegregated team is something that the town doesn’t want to see, especially when the black players start dominating the game.Glory Road is a great movie for the entire family to watch because of the lessons that it teaches in this unbelievable story.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse