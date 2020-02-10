Use your ← → (arrows) to browseTo All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Noah Centineo, Lana Condor – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina StraussWe shared a list of 10 good Netflix movies to watch for Valentine’s Day 2020, including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Kissing Booth, and more!Valentine’s Day 2020 is almost here! Luckily, Netflix has tons of good movies to watch this year! To celebrate the holiday, we listed our 10 favorite Netflix movies.Let’s get the list started with Someone Great! 10. Someone GreatSomeone Great stars Gina Rodriguez, Lakeith Stanfield, Dewanda Wise, and Brittany Snow. It was added to the streaming service in the spring of 2019. It was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the creator of Sweet/Vicious. In the film, Jenny, played by Rodriguez, is offered a job with a music magazine. The only problem is the job is located across the country. When she tells her boyfriend, Nate, played by Stanfield, about the job, he breaks up with her. Jenny tries to move on, with the help of friends, Blair and Erin, played by Snow and Wise, but things are not going so well.This movie might cut a little too deep for Valentine’s Day, but it has a great message.9. The Perfect DateNetfix has invested a lot of cash into teen rom-coms, and The Perfect Date is one of the best. The film has an awesome cast with Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Noah Centineo of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Laura Marano, Odiseas Gerorgiadis, and Matt Walsh.In the film, Brooks, played by Centineo, invents an app to market himself as a date. Anyone can book Brooks’ serviced for an evening or any occasion, and he shows up to go on the date. He does this so he can make some money to afford to go to school. The only problem is that Brooks and one of his “dates” start to catch feelings.You’ll have to watch to see what happens next!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse