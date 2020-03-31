🔥10 good Netflix documentaries way better than Tiger King🔥

We shared a list of 10 good Netflix documentaries and docuseries way better than Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which tells the story of Joe Exotic.Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the new Netflix documentary series, is all the rage right now. It’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows of the year so far, and it has everyone talking!While entertaining, Tiger King and the story of Joe Exotic is not the best Netflix documentary. There are tons of good Netflix documentaries worth watching on the streaming service after this one.To help you find your next documentary to watch, we shared a list of 10 good Netflix documentaries to watch right now. You might not be as entertained watching these docs, but there are, without a doubt, better than Tiger King.We picked all docuseries for this list. Tiger King was a docuseries, which is just a documentary told over multiple episodes. Check out the list below!10 good Netflix documentaries to watch right nowOur PlanetOur Planet is Netflix’s best nature docuseries so far! It was released in April 2019, and it’s one of my favorite binge-watches so far. I love nature and animal documentaries!Each episode of Our Planet focuses on different habits around the world, and it’s narrated by David Attenborough, Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz.There are eight episodes in the first season, and it’ll keep you busy for at least a full day of binge-watching!Dogs – Credit: NetflixDogsThere are lots of big cats in Tiger King, and while I love those big furry creatures, dogs are my favorite of the animal kingdom. Dogs is the perfect documentary for all animal lovers. While informative, the docuseries from Glen Zipper focuses on dogs and their special relationships with humans.In each episode, we get to meet a new dog and human pair and see how they work together.There are six episodes of the docuseries available to stream on Netflix, and it’s coming back for season 2!How to Fix a Drug ScandalDrugs were also a big part of Tiger King, and they’re also a big part of the next docuseries! How to Fix a Drug Scandal premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The docuseries focuses on Sonja Farak, a crime drug lab chemist, who was arrested for using the drugs brought in that she was supposed to test, according to Netflix.This has all the makings of an incredible docuseries. Farak’s addiction and actions affected thousands of people throughout the state of Massachusetts, and this docuseries reveals all the problems with state drug labs and how the whole process works.Check out the trailer below!Wild Wild CountryWild Wild Country is for those who liked or were intrigued by the cult aspects of Tiger King. The series follows Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, a cult leader who set up a commune in Oregon during the 1970s and ’80s.This is truly one of the most unbelievable documentaries on Netflix. It’s another one of those “you have to see it to believe it” docs, for sure!The StaircaseThe Staircase is one of the most interesting true crime docuseries on Netflix. It’s technically a Netflix original, although the first eight episodes were released in France in 2004. Years later, two more episodes were released, and in 2018, Netflix released the full docuseries with an additional three episodes.The series follows the death of novelist Michael Peterson’s wife in North Carolina. She, somehow, had fallen down the stairs and died, but police and prosecutors believe Peterson hit her in the head and she fell down the stairs. And, that’s just where this true crime series begins.The PharmacistThe Pharmacist premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and it’s a must-watch. The docuseries is an interesting look at the opioid epidemic and one man’s mission to stop it.The story begins following the murder of Danny Schneider, a young man from St. Bernard Parish, Louisana. Danny was killed while buying drugs in New Orleans. His father, Dan, tries to track down the person who killed his son.The docuseries continues years later as Dan, who is a pharmacist, begins to see troublesome prescriptions coming from a nearby doctor. Down the rabbit hole, Dan finds – and tries to stop – a doctor writing oxycontin prescriptions for those who didn’t need them.This documentary is a pretty brutal look at the epidemic American continues to face.Last Chance U – Credit: NetflixLast Chance ULast Chance U is the best football docuseries ever. The series, directed by Greg Whiteley, premiered on Netflix in 2016.The series follows the players and coaches at two junior colleges, East Mississippi Community College and Independence Community College, over two seasons. There are four seasons of the series on Netflix.I was impressed with how Whiteley and his team were able to capture what it’s like for these players, many of whom are in the middle of their last chance to play high-level football.There are more seasons of Last Chance U on the way!CheerFrom the director of Last Chance U, Cheer is the best new docuseries of 2020. The series follows the Navarro College cheerleading team on its quests to win a national championship. Navarro is basically the New England Patriots of college cheer.This docuseries opened the eyes of millions to the sport of competitive cheerleading and how brutal this sport actually is. I couldn’t believe the number of injuries these young athletes suffer through during the season.We’re still hopeful Cheer season 2 will happen at Netflix!Chef’s TableIf you’re a foodie, Chef’s Table is the docuseries for you on Netflix. There are tons of food documentaries, but none are as good as Chef’s Table.The docuseries follows chefs from all over the world and introduces the audience to new foods, presentations, and the art behind it all.There are six seasons of the series on Netflix, and you should definitely watch them now!Making a MurdererThis is the Netflix documentary that started it all true crime content for the streaming network. The docuseries follows the case of Steven Avery, a man who was wrongfully charged and convicted for assault and served time in prison. Avery was exonerated and released from prison nearly two decades later.Two years after his release, Avery was accused of murder, tried and convicted. The docuseries follows his life, the case, and trial.It was wildly popular when it was released on Netflix in 2015. A second season was released on Netflix in 2018.Making a Murderer doesn’t come without flaws. There are some issues with the way the information is presented and what exactly was included and what was cut. The docuseries has a bigger purpose, though, and that’s why I like it. The docuseries shines a light on the justice system, coerced confessions, and more.What do you think of these documentaries on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below!