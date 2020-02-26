🔥10 best YA novels to read in 2020🔥

Though the term ‘YA’ – short for ‘Young Adult’ for those unacquainted – would suggest that the books in this category are for teenagers, one look around any rush hour tube carriage will prove that this just isn’t the case.

Thanks to huge hits such as the Twilight and Hunger Games sagas in the early 2000s, the genre has become so popular that you’re now just as likely to see a crumple-suited commuter reading a story about teen angst as you are an actual teenager.

It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly is so popular about the Young Adult genre, but I’d hazard a guess that it’s the high-stakes adventure, romantic melodrama and rollercoaster of emotions that probably does the trick. Capturing and keeping the attention of a teenager is hard to do. Capturing and keeping the attention of a caffeine addled, overtired adult is even harder. YA fiction is able to do just that.

Whether you’re looking for a new YA read to dig your own teeth into or are actually looking for a book to capture the imagination of, oh, I don’t know… someone within the age category they’re actually aimed at, there’s something to suit every taste.

With thousands of YA books being published every year, it can be really overwhelming to navigate your way through the genre. But that’s why we’re here to help.

From fairytales of assassins to honest tales of teenage parenthood, read on for our pick of the best Young Adult fiction books to read now.

Frankly In Love – David Yoon

Release Date: 12 September 2019

Despite growing up in California, Frank Li is first generation Korean American, which means his parents still hold steadfast to certain values. When they disown Frank’s sister for marrying a black man, Frank decides to keep his true love – a beautiful, smart white girl named Brit – to himself, instead faking a relationship with family friend Joy, who’s also Korean.

Stuck in Limbo – the phrase Frank uses to describe his predicament of being caught between traditional parental expectations and a modern Western upbringing – Frank things he’s onto a winning scheme by ‘dating’ Joy, until things (of course) start to go wrong and he finds himself wondering if he ever really understood love at all.

Written in the present tense from Frank’s sharp, sardonic point of view, debut novelist David Yoon has already found an arresting narrative style rarely seen anywhere else. Whether you’re a teen, a parent/carer or a YA loving adult, you’ll quickly get hooked into Yoon’s writing, which perfectly captures the voice and sensibility of a teenager.

£6.55 | Amazon | Buy it now

With the Fire on High – Elizabeth Acevedo

Release Date: 19 September 2019

The first novel from Elizabeth Acevedo – who in 2019 was the first person of colour to win the prestigious Carnegie literary medal for The Poet X – With the Fire on High tells the story of Emoni – a teenage mother to a two-year-old whose juggling school, parenting and everything in between. When she discovers a talent and passion for cooking, she grapples with the guilt she feels for wanting to become a chef but with the help of her friends and family, finds a way to make this dream a reality.

It’s not often that you’ll find a story in the YA genre that speaks triumphantly of teenage motherhood, so it’s refreshing to see this topic explored in such a sensitive and uplifting way. A story of a young woman following her dreams despite being marginalised for her race, gender, age and circumstance, With the Fire on High offers refreshing commentary on the issues of racial and gender privilege that are still very much in existence today.

Amazon (£6.55) and Waterstones (£7.99)

And the Stars Were Burning Brightly – Danielle Jawando

Release Date: 5th March 2020

Danielle Jawando bursts onto the YA scene with her searing debut novel – a story of love and loss told through the eyes of 15 year old Nathan, who must grapple with the truth that his older brother Al has taken his own life. To Nathan, Al was the life and soul of the party – a shining star with a bright future ahead. Certain that he would never have died intentionally, Nathan sets out to find out what really happened with the help of Al’s former classmate, Megam, who’s just as determined.

Together the two of them retrace Al’s last few days, sure they will find evidence of wrongdoing. What Nathan isn’t prepared for, however, is the truth – a truth that forces him to face uncomfortable ones of his own.

In a time when death by suicide is still such a misunderstood tragedy, this novel could not be more fitting. It broaches the topic of mental health in a way that neither patronises nor alienates – a difficult line to tread but one that Jawando manages with skill and sensitivity.

£6 | Amazon | Pre-order now

The Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali – Sabina Khan

Release Date: 29 January 2020

Having grown up in modern Britain but with conservative Muslim parents, Ruhksana is desperate to get to college and away from her pressure of her ‘controlling’ family. Feeling the need to hide her true self, including her sexuality, Rukhsana believes that life will be easier when she’s no longer under the watchful eye of her family and can finally be her true self. The problem is, this doesn’t quite go to plan – her parents catch her kissing her girlfriend and, devastated and terrified of her sexuality, send her away to Bangladesh. Surrounded by arranged marriages and stifling traditions, Ruhksana has never felt so far from home.

Honest and captivating, this is a story about weighing familial love against personal autonomy.

£6.55 | Amazon | Buy it now

Deeplight – Frances Hardinge

Release Date: 31 October 2019

World-building is at its best with Frances Hardinge’s new novel, Deeplight – a fantasy quest adventure full of mythology. Set on Lady’s Crave – a small island that forms part of the Myriad – the story follows 14 year old urchins Hark and Jelt, who scavenge for any old treasure they can find and sell at the bottom of the sea. Everyone believed the gods were dead – that they’d destroyed each other in battle long ago. But then the duo uncover a dangerous relic that’s been waiting for the right person to rescue it.

As with any good hero story, the protagonists get separated and Hark must go on a quest to save Jelt from grave danger.

If you read Hardinge’s first novel, The Lie Tree (which one Costa Book of the Year) you’ll love this one – without the restraint of reality holding her back, she lets her imagination run free. Lyrical and filled with whimsical imagery, it’s a high-brow YA perfect for those who want the swashbuckling drama without the simplified language.

£12.99 | Waterstones | Buy it now *Signed first edition

Second publication available on Amazon April 2, 2020

The Queen’s Assassin – Melissa de la Cruz

Release Date: 4 February 2020

If you’re a fan of Sarah J Maas’ legendary Throne of Glass series, you’ll love this story from Melissa de la Cruz, who’s won herself a Number One New York Times Bestseller accolade for previous work.

Our hero is Caledon Holt who is – you’ve guessed it – the queen’s deadliest assassin and the most brilliant and skilled member of the Hearthstone Guild. He’s been set a task (one that obviously involves plenty of bloodshed and adventure) and is bound by magic to her service until he fulfills it.

Shadow – a girl who secretly dreams of becoming an assassin like Cal, is being primed to join the queen’s court as a lady in waiting. The two of them are brought together through an attack and Cal becomes the reluctant mentor to Shadow as the two of them fight to survive the new world.

If you’re a sucker for a ‘Taming of the Shrew’ style story where hate turns to love, you’re in for a treat with this. Romantic, epic and full of quest-style adventure, it’s as easy to read as it is to get lost in. Beware, though – you’ll be cancelling plans left, right and centre once de la Cruz’s witty turn of phrase and absorbing plots get their hooks into you.

£7.50 | Amazon | Buy it now

Like a Love Story – Abdi Nazemian

Release Date: 4 June 2019

Like a Love Story tells the personal tale of Reza, an Iranian teenager who’s greatest fear is that someone, least of all himself, will relaise that he’s gay. Set in 1980s New York, the fear and spread of AIDS is more pressing to Reza than ever, until he starts at his new school and meets Judy, whose uncle is a proud gay activist. In denial of his sexuality, Reza starts a relationship with her, only to discover that he’s really in love with Judy’s best friend – the out-and-proud Art.

Written with a dry wit, the first person narrative brings Reza’s personal struggle to the forefront of the story and, combined with the delicious drama of a love triangle, makes for a truly absorbing read. This story is set for release in May 2020, so make sure to pre-order your copy now.

£8.50 | Amazon | Buy it now

The Art Of Losing – Lizzy Mason

Release Date: 6 February 2020

Ah, there’s nothing like sisterly rivalry to make a good story. When 17 year old Harley catches her younger sister Audrey with her boyfriend Mike, she thinks the world is ending. Abandoning the cheating pair at a party, Harley heads home alone, leaving a drunken Mike to attempt to drive. After crashing, Audrey ends up in coma and Harley is left with the guilt and pain of having left her behind. As Audrey starts to recover, Harley finds herself relying on old friend Raf – who’s just gotten out of rehab – for friendship and support. As the two of them grow closer, she finally starts to see a way out of the resentment and shame that’s plagued her and a new path towards forgiveness and reconciliation.

With its dramatic premise, The Art of Losing throws the real depths of sibling contention into the harsh light of day. Anyone who’s ever fought with their own brother or sister will find themselves nodding along in agreement to Mason’s sassy and pertinent prose.

£7.50 | Amazon | Buy it now

King of Scars – Leigh Bardugo

Release Date: 5 March 2020

Nikolai Lantsov somehow survived the brutal and bloody civil war and, as king of his country, many people are wondering how – a truth he isn’t willing to share. Weakened and low on funds, his country now sits alone, vulnerable to encroaching enemies. Time is running out for Nikolai to refill his coffers, strengthen his borders and strengthen his once-great army.

Of course, this would all be very well if there wasn’t a dark magic lurking and growing within him – a dark magic that threatens his best laid plans. In a classic quest-style adventure, the king must venture beyond his comfort zone to get rid of what dwells within him once and for all. The question, of course, is, can he do it without destroying himself and risking his kingdom in the process?

Anyone who loves a classic quest with a hero that’s easy to get behind will love this story – Bardugo has managed to create an enthusiastic fan base with her creative exploration of inner conflict.

£7 | Amazon | Pre-order now

Loveboat, Taipei – Abigail Hing Wen

Release Date: 7 January 2020

Ever Wong’s summer plans take a turn up for the books when she finds herself aboard the Loveboat – a weeks-long adventure where adult supervision is lax and there’s more romantic action and alcohol than Ever knows what to do with. Way better than the boring, restrictive educational program she was meant to attend, Ever throws herself in with enthusiasm. Of course, not everything is as it seems – the students Ever thinks she comes to know are all hiding deep passions and dark secrets.

For those of you who’ve had a ‘To All the Boys…’ shaped hole in your life ever since Jenny Han finished the series, this debut is the story to fill it. Easy to read and quickly engrossing, it’ll have you planning your own summer trip of a lifetime before you’ve even finished.

£6 | Amazon | Buy it now

Verdict:

For a window into modern teenagedom and issues they face, David Yoon’s Frankly in Love and Elizabeth Acevedo’s With the Fire on High are a great place to start, whilst And the Stars Were Burning Brightly by Danielle Jawando offers a frank exploration of mental health. For pure fantasy adventure at its finest, you won’t do better than Deeplight by Frances Hardinge.

