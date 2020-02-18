🔥10 best wedding dresses and jumpsuits under £300🔥

If you’re getting married this year; congratulations! Your mind is no doubt racing over all the options to make your Big Day exactly as you pictured.

The average cost of a UK wedding nudged past the £30k mark in 2018 (we know, yikes!), so unless you’ve been squirrelling away for a while, you may be looking for ways to cut back so you don’t start married life in debt.

One area where you can cut back is the dress. Now wait, don’t run for the hills just yet; there are some excellent options for brides on a budget that will make you look and feel utterly sensational for that walk down the aisle.

High Street, Low Cost

High street brands have offered affordable options for a while now, but with more brides willing to consider non-designer options so they can spend the savings elsewhere – say, a house deposit or the honeymoon of dreams – collections are becoming bigger and more varied than ever.

Something Old vs Something New

There’s also the option of hiring a gown from second-hand clothing and dress rental websites, a trend that’s taking off as thriftiness and fashion overconsumption become ever-more pressing topics. It’s a great alternative to buying new as you’ll most likely end up with a designer frock at a snip of the price and there’s no need to worry about storing it after the Big Day – simply return it so that another bride can wear it on her special day.

Upgrade your wardrobe

Aside from the lower price tag, with the right fabric dye and accessories, you could even transform the dresses in our edit into something you’ll wear again after tying the knot – not something easily done with bespoke designer bridal gowns.

Match Made

They’re so convenient too; order online to try on at home with your shoes and accessories, and simply return for your money back if it doesn’t quite work – no endless bridal fittings to cram into your already manic schedule.

If the dress needs a little nip or tuck, make a visit it to a tailor or seamstress who can make the final perfecting touches – it will still be miles cheaper than buying bespoke.

From fairytale pouffes to sleek modern dresses as well as options for petite and curvy brides, we’ve put together a list of the best wedding dresses to wear on your Big Day.

See our favourites below

Ghost London Salma Dress

Eight dresses, all under £400 – what’s not to love? Ghost’s capsule collection of wedding gowns share similar hallmarks; floor length, in ivory or white and with that stunning sheen all brides-to-be hope for in their special gown. There’s a style to suit most tastes, but we’re quite taken with the Salma Dress, which comes from the newest collection.

Worn by French actress Léa Seydoux​ in the 007 blockbuster Spectre, it’s as fitting for an international woman of mystery as it is for the bride-to-be. It’s an elegant, timeless aesthetic with a wide boat neck, capped sleeves and cowl back, ensuring it looks stunning from every angle. Available to size 16.

£225 | Ghost | Buy it now

Find more wed-worthy styles from Ghost

Kitri Cassat Rose Jacquard Maxi Dress

The cool-girl label worn by guests at seemingly every wedding you’ve been to since 2017, Kitri has made many bridal dreams come true with the launch of a new nine-piece wedding dress capsule collection. The brand is offering a modern take on the traditional dress, with two jumpsuits, a spotted dress and plenty of lace in the mix.

We’ve fallen headfirst for the gentle flowing silhouette of the Cassat Jacquard Maxi Dress, inspired by the 70s and covered in a lustrous ivory crinkle rose jacquard. Perfect for a central London registry ceremony.

Prices run from £195 to £245 and sizes go from 6 – 16.

£245 | Kitri | Buy it now

Shop the Kitri bridal collection

Oasis Bardot Wedding Dress

Exude red carpet vibes all the way to the wedding venue in this Bardot-style gown from high street favourite Oasis. The timeless look skims the silhouette and comes with covered buttons on the back, mimicking the subtle style of couture gowns five times its price.

And there will be no need to shy away from the reception dancefloor either; the fishtail skirt allows for plenty of movement so you can dance yourself into a new day.

£200 | Oasis | Buy it now

Shop all bridal outfits at Oasis

Monsoon Carrie Bridal Satin Bow Midi Dress

We’re not sure if it this is actually inspired by SJP’s iconic character, but we can totally see the witty NYC columnist approving of this bridal look.

Full of sharp, clean silhouettes, the oversized bow on the right shoulder gives it just enough stop-and-stare appeal for city brides.

Known for special occasionwear, Monsoon was one of the first labels to offer wedding dresses off the rack. Styles are traditional with lots of embroidery and lace, all helping to make each piece look more expensive than it is.

Available in sizes 6 – 24.

£249 | Monsoon | Buy it now

French Connection Annalise Satin Beaded Bridal Jumpsuit

From midi and mini dresses to jumpsuits, French Connection’s latest bridalwear collection is very much aimed at the modern, independent woman. There are far more left field options in this collection than the traditional look of a full-skirted white gown and it’s all the better for it.

Our money’s on the Annalise Jumpsuit, made in sumptuous satin and finished with stunning beadwork. And the icing on the cake? The price tag.

£125 | French Connection | Buy it now

Find The One at French Connection Bridal

H&M Wedding Dress

Got less than £200 to spend? Head to fashion chain H&M, where alongside designer collabs and catwalk-inspired pieces, there’s also a small but chic capsule collection of white wedding dresses.

They are simple, but what they lack in embellishments they make up in classic cuts and clean lines. They’re the perfect blank canvas on which to build a bespokely bridal look.

Available in sizes 4 – 18.

£199.99 | H&M | Buy it now

Find The One at H&M

Y.A.S Lusia Halterneck Jumpsuit, Star White

Show off your shoulders and arms in this contemporary bridal jumpsuit – the halter style reminds us of Meghan Markle’s reception look when she wed Prince Harry in 2018. It’s such a strong look, but easily dressed up or down. We like the idea of simple earrings and a statement bouquet.

Stocking Y.A.S as well as Monsoon, Whistles, Phase Eight and Ghost bridal gowns, John Lewis is a great starting point for wedding dresses and bridal accessories that won’t break the bank.

£90 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Shop all wedding dresses at John Lewis

Chi Chi Bridal Sophie Dress

With a plunging neckline and plenty of flowing embroidered fabric in bridal ivory, only you will know how much you spent on this knockout gown.

Add a veil, jewellery and bouquet and you’ll look and feel every inch the woman of the hour. This comes in sizes 6 – 16, but it’s also available in Curve sizes that go from 18 – 26.

There are plenty of bridal options at Chi Chi with prices starting at – wait for it – £30 (in its sale which it holds quite often, so check back if you’re not ready to make a purchase just yet).

£180 | Chi Chi London | Buy it now

Shop all wedding dresses at Chi Chi London

Phase Eight Parchment Elecia Fringe Wedding Dress

It’s officially the 20s, so if you want to bring flapper-style to your celebrations, this tasselled wedding dress will help you do it with Gatsby-esque aplomb.

From Phase Eight, the full-length column dress nods to vintage style and is finished with embellishments and hand-beaded straps for an extra special touch.

It also comes with a blue ribbon that you can sew into your dress for luck, as is the age-old tradition.

£250 | Debenhams | Buy it now

Shop all wedding dresses at Debenhams

ASOS EDITION Bandeau Wedding Dress

You can often pick up incredible bargains in the ASOS sale, and right now there are wedding dresses down by 75 per cent: this one is now £37.50 from £150. It’s always a gamble though, as there’s no guarantee they’ll have your size. For a less hair-raising option, turn to the main collection where you’ll still find reasonable prices on dreamy frocks.

Streamlined and modern, this bandeau wedding dress comes from ASOS’s Edition line and features a super flared trumpet hem worthy of any red carpet. If you’re planning to go all out with your jewels this minimal look makes the cut.

£150 | ASOS | Buy it now

Say ‘I do’ to all ASOS bridal

Verdict

Whether you’re planning a destination wedding, lavish church ceremony, or a simple registry, Ghost’s latest collection one for all Big Day settings. The timeless look of the Salma dress, not to mention the Hollywood seal of approval, makes it our top pick in this list.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

