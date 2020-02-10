🔥10 best reactions to Eminem's surprise Oscars 2020 performance🔥

Eminem surprised everyone this evening by taking to the stage at this year’s Oscars.

While stars gathered at LA’s Dolby Theatre were expecting performances from Billie Eilish, Janella Monáe and more, they were shocked to see the Real Slim Shady standing up on stage.

Back in 2003, Eminem won the Oscar for Best Original Song for his hit Lose Yourself, which featured in the movie 8 Mile, but did not attend the ceremony.

This year, at the 92nd Academy Awards, Eminem took to the stage for the first time – much to everyone’s bemusement.

Here are just 10 of the best reactions so far…

Surprise: No one was expecting Eminem’s performance (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

1) Sorry, is this 2003?

2) Uncanny

3) Others thought his performance was the highlight of the night

4) It only took him 18 years

5) Scorsese found the performance… soothing

6) Dreams can come true

7) People were… confused

8) So random!

9) That’s it. That’s the tweet.

10) Join in if you know the words

