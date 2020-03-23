🔥10 best educational apps for kids: Digital learning resources for children🔥

Schools across the UK are for the most part now closed, as the Government aims to curb the spread of coronavirus – which means many children are now learning from home.

Not only are parents now faced with the challenge of homeschooling their kids, but many will have to juggle their children’s education with working from home.

Luckily there are plenty of resources available to you online if you’ve happened to become something of a teacher overnight.

From comprehensive learning apps to fun educational ones, we’ve compiled a list for you here.

Leo (centre), aged 6, and Espen, aged 3, are assisted by their mother Moira as they homeschool and navigate online learning resources provided by their infant school in the village of Marsden, near Huddersfield (AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids provides content designed entirely for children. It runs all available educational (and fun) videos on the app or website through an age filter and caters to your specifications.

YouTube is obviously huge and it can have some questionable videos on there, but this allows you to navigate the waters safely for your children.

It offers the entire YouTube Safe for Kids library, which is bursting with fun, educational and appropriate videos to help you make learning enjoyable for them.

Free, on mobile (iOS and Andriod) and PC

Duolingo

Learn another language with Duolingo (Duolingo)

With more than 300 million learners, Duolingo has the world’s largest collection of language-learning data at its fingertips.

Using unique systems, they’ve uncovered new insights about the nature of language and learning, and apply existing theories at scales never before seen.

Duolingo lessons adapt to your learning style and exercises are tailored to help you learn and review vocabulary effectively.

You can also instantly see which answers you get correct. When you miss a challenge, you’ll be shown quickly how to improve.

Free, with in-app purchases, on mobile (iOS and Andriod) and PC​

EdPlus Kids

A brand new app launching this week, it allows learners to test each other with video questions. Study subjects including maths, science, English and other languages in the handy app.

The app’s creators – an Oxford University spinout which also created the EdLock digital wellbeing app – have made the decision to offer EdPlus Kids for free whilst schools are closed.

The introduction of video questions makes learning exciting and community-driven, offering creative ways to maintain learning during school closures. Questions have been recorded by well-known individuals ranging from Olympic Gold winner Rebecca Adlington to Tik Toker Tyler Brash.

Free, on Mobile (iOS and Andriod) and PC​

DIY.org

Get creative with DIY.org (DIY.org)

DIY.org offers a huge video library filled with awesome hands-on projects to recreate at home, in the world that delights both parents and kids.

The app offers a Learning Community where children can safely share their creations online. You can sign up as a parent or a child and get the accounts linked together.

Most videos are paired with projects that kids can do at home. There’s also the option to show your children a selection of videos made by other kids on the platform to inspire their imagination and help them get started.

Free trial, monthly subscription costs from £15-£25, on Mobile (iOS) and PC

Spelling Stage

This app claims to be ‘one of the greatest spelling apps’ created for educational and family entertainment, perfect for users over the age of four.

Whether you’re the next spelling bee champion or just learning the alphabet, this spelling game can help you hone your spelling to any end,

The app features an online Spelling Stage, which allows you to play in three unique competitions from kindergarten to national champions.

Free, with in app purchases, on iOS

True or False Chemistry

Test your chemistry knowledge! (Apple)

This fast-paced and incredibly simple chemistry app will help you learn the periodic table of elements.

With the minimalist user interface, it’s a no-nonsense way to hone your scientific skills in a quick-fire way.

Users on the Apple App Store rated True or False as ‘amazing’. It helps you remember the periodic table and you’ll really struggle to stop playing.

Free, with in-app purchases​ on iOS

Kids Brain Trainer

Fun for adults and kids – this app is completely safe and designed for children. It provides a collection of games and activities for kids to help them grow, learn and have fun – giving stressed parents some time off.

With four fun, colourful and educational sections, the Kids Brain Trainer pre-school version has 144 games specifically designed to contribute to, exercise and develop your child’s motor and cognitive skills such as visual attention, visual-spatial relations, short term memory, visual-motor coordination, bi-lateral coordination and more.

Free, with in-app purchases on Android

Elmo Loves 123s

Learn your numbers alongside lovable Sesame Street characters (Google)

Learning to count will never be a drag with the help of Sesame Street’s Elmo. This app is full of games, activities, and videos, which will help teach your child about numbers and counting.

Sesame Workshop’s mission is to use the educational power of media to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

Free, with in-app purchases, on mobile iOS and Android

Cypher

Not really an app, but Cypher is a leading coding school for children and they’ve just launched live online camps to keep children engaged and learning from home.

The service goes live today and these camps will be used to engage students with computational and creative thinking through animal planet-themed coding projects.

The sessions are 1.5 hours long and give children the opportunity to stimulate their brain with challenging activities each day.

You must pay for a slot in the online camps on their website, a ticket costs £195 on PC

LEGO DUPLO World

DUPLO World is packed with open-ended play experiences featuring animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains to inspire your child’s imagination and creativity through learning. This app is full of fun games for toddlers and juniors in particular.

Kids can also play with their friends. You can pretend to play with fun virtual toys familiar to children from real-life such as trains, cars, animals, and food.

Free, with in-app purchases, on mobile (iOS and Andriod) and PC

Hopefully, with these apps you’ll be able to stay on top of learning, while also being able to make the experience fun during these unprecedented times.