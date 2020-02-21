🔥10/3 podcast: Why Indigenous land rights need to be addressed by Trudeau, with John Ivison🔥

The ongoing dispute over the Coastal Gaslink pipeline and its route through First Nations land has posed a major problem for the Trudeau government.

Blockades of rail lines in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the project have created anger directed at a prime minister whose message has focused on communication as a solution.

Today National Post columnist John Ivison joins me to talk about the politics of ending the blockades and whether this hurts the PM’s vision of reconciliation.