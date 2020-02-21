10/3-podcast:-why-indigenous-land-rights-need-to-be-addressed-by-trudeau,-with-john-ivison

John koli

A supporter of the indigenous Wet’suwet’en Nation, carrying a Mohawk Warrior flag, leads a march against British Columbia’s Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 17, 2020.REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The ongoing dispute over the Coastal Gaslink pipeline and its route through First Nations land has posed a major problem for the Trudeau government.

Blockades of rail lines in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the project have created anger directed at a prime minister whose message has focused on communication as a solution.

Today National Post columnist John Ivison joins me to talk about the politics of ending the blockades and whether this hurts the PM’s vision of reconciliation.

