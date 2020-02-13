🔥10/3 podcast: Trudeau under pressure over Frontier oilsands mine🔥

A deadline is looming for the federal cabinet to make a decision on whether to approve a major oilsands project in northern Alberta.

The proposed Teck frontier mine has divided opinions, with many suggesting it will hamper attempts by the Justin Trudeau government to meet its own emissions targets, while proponents say it’s in the national interest and necessary to spur economic growth.

Dave talks to the National Post’s Jesse Snyder about why the project is so divisive, what cabinet is saying about it, and the political ramifications of a yes or a no.

