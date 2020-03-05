🔥10/3 podcast: The coronavirus fear factor🔥

The global spread of coronavirus shows no sign of stopping.

New cases crop up every day, and health organizations around the world are trying to keep up with containment as well as understanding of the disease.

But are we at a point where people should panic?

Dave is joined by the Edmonton Journal’s David Staples to talk about what affect an outbreak can have on people’s mindset, what we can to to be vigilant and why it’s important to listen to the experts.

