10/3 podcast: How pipeline protesters are trying to shut down Canada

John koli0

Supporters stand with protesters during a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ont. on Monday, Feb.17, 2020, in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia.Lars Hagberg / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Protests in support of an Indigenous blockade in northern B.C. have snarled rail traffic across the country.

The action against the Coastal Gaslink pipeline has sparked anger among pipeline supporters, and has created political chaos for the prime minister, who cancelled a planned trip to try to deal with the issue.

The National Post’s Tyler Dawson joins me to talk about the reasons behind the blockades, what the concerns are if they go on for a long time and whether there’s a political solution to the issue.

