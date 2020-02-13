$1 million Lottery ticket sold in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD — The Missouri Lottery said Thursday that a Powerball ticket worth $1 million has been sold in suburban St. Louis.The ticket was purchased at a Phillips 66 station on South Hanley Road in Maplewood. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in the Feb. 12 drawing — 14, 47, 54, 55 and 68.Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said the owner of the ticket should sign the back and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize at a Lottery office in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.Winners have 180 days to claim their prize — in this case, until Aug. 10.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

