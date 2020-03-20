1 killed, 4 wounded in separate shootings in St. Louis

Five individuals were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis spanning about 90 minutes late Thursday into early Friday.Detectives were investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis and a triple shooting in the northern portion of the city. Police haven’t announced arrests in either attack.A guy was killed and a female was injured in the double shooting, reported about 11: 50 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victims outside a QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue, but authorities believe they actually have been shot in the 2800 block of Potomac Street then drove to the gas station for help.The person, possibly in his 40s, was shot in the chest many times and died at the scene. The girl, 31, was shot in the relative back of her right leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken up to a hospital. Police didn’t release her condition.Police haven’t said what resulted in the shooting or released the name of the dead man.In the next shooting, three men were shot in north St. Louis about 1: 15 a.m. Friday. That shooting was at North Market Prairie and Street Avenue. No more information was on the triple shooting immediately.

