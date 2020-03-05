1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Grafton single-car accident

GRAFTON — A Metro East woman was killed and two men suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-car accident, Illinois State Police said Thursday.The three were thrown from a 2003 Ford Taurus late Wednesday after it left the roadway, struck a river bluff and rolled several times, state Trooper Josh Korando said in a statement.The accident occurred on Route 100 about two miles east of Grafton, Korando said.The three have not been identified but Korando said the woman who died was a 22-year-old Bethalto resident. An 18-year-old man also from Bethalto and a 20-year-old man from Godfrey were airlifted to a hospital.State police are continuing their investigation into the wreck.

