🔥& Juliet musical at Shaftesbury Theatre: Cast, soundtrack, tickets and everything you need to know🔥

Backstreet’s back – but not in the way you’d think.

Boy bands and pop stars make up the soundtrack to new musical & Juliet, which is running now in the West End.

It’s got your Britney, your Katy Perry and your Backstreet Boys, the voices on a few hits written by songwriter Max Martin, whose back-catalogue is celebrated in the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new musical.

What is & Juliet about?

The tragic story of teenage infatuation gets a more uplifting makeover, as Juliet takes control of her own story. In the final scene of Shakespeare’s play, she decides to live and heads off to Paris with her friends and Nurse.

When and where is & Juliet running?

& Juliet is running at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End, and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon. In fact, it recently extended booking to October.

How to get tickets to & Juliet

You can buy tickets with no booking fee from GO London here. Prices start at £20.50 and go up to £73.

Tickets are also available directly from the theatre box office and on 020 7379 5399.

Who is in the & Juliet cast?

Miriam-Teak Lee stars as Juliet. She was in the original West End cast of Hamilton, having made her professional debut as Claire DeLoone in Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of On The Town. Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell) plays Romeo and Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked) is Shakespeare. The lead cast also includes Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie and Tim Mahendran.

The cast is completed by Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

Luke Sheppard is directing & Juliet, which has a book by David West Read, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, sound by Gareth Owen, lighting by Howard Hudson and musical arrangements by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro.

Which songs will be on the & Juliet soundtrack?

It’s banger after banger in this musical. The greatest pop hits of the last two and a half decades collide. Expect the likes of:

…Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys

Show Me Love by Robyn

Oops! I Did It Again by Britney Spears

Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson

As Long As You Love Me by Backstreet Boys

Stronger by Britney Spears

Problem by Ariana Grande

There are more, but why spoil the surprise? For a taster, watch the trailer here:

Who is Max Martin?

American songwriter and producer Max Martin rose to fame in the late nineties for his hits with Britney Spears, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. Over the years, he has written or co-written dozens of US number one songs, with the third most number one singles on the chart – after only Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Artists he has collaborated with include Taylor Swift, Adele, Celine Dion, P!nk, Usher, Avril Lavigne, Christina Aguilera, Jessie J and Ariana Grande. He has won five Grammy awards, including as part of the team on Adele’s 25 and Taylor Swift’s 1989.

