🔥🔥What’s on TV This Week: The Oscars, ‘Homeland’ and more🔥🔥

🔥🔥

SUNDAYNo joke! “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix leads the field with 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, a.k.a. “The Oscars.” 5 p.m. ABC’ello, guv’nor! The three-part series “A Very British Romance With Lucy Worsley” explores the origins of courtship rituals in merry old England. 8 p.m. KOCE“My Daughter’s Been Kidnapped” says a single mom desperately seeking her missing teen in this new thriller. With Boti Bliss and Morgan Obenreder. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ghost, we hardly knew ye: After six seasons, the gritty drama “Power” starring Omari Hardwick ends its run. 8 p.m. StarzIran, Iran so far away: The L.A-set reality series “Shahs of Sunset” launches its eighth season. 9 p.m. BravoClaire Danes returns as CIA operative Carrie Mathison for an eighth and final season of the espionage drama “Homeland.” With Mandy Patinkin. 9 p.m. ShowtimeThe docu-series “Wrong Man” returns with more true-life tales of legal efforts to free the wrongly convicted. 9:45 p.m. Starz

Jim Carrey is still just “Kidding” in a second season of this comedy about an eccentric children’s TV-show host named Jeff Pickles. 10 and 10:30 p.m. ShowtimeThe new series “The Alaska Triangle” investigates purported cases of close encounters of the third kind in the 49th state. 10 p.m. Travel ChannelMONDAYAshley Jensen returns as super sleuth “Agatha Raisin” in a third season of this mystery comedy. Anytime, Acorn TVChef Marcus Samuelsson samples delectable dishes while visiting the Chinese community in Las Vegas on a new “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCEAiring on “Independent Lens,” the new documentary “Leftover Women” follows three career gals in China as they navigate familial and societal pressures to marry and have children. 10 p.m. KOCETUESDAYFilmmaker Alfonso Cuarón discusses the making of his nostalgic 2018 Oscar-winning autobiographical drama “Roma” in the new documentary “Camino a Roma.” Anytime, Netflix

Questlove, director Ava DuVernay and “Law & Order’s” S. Epatha Merkerson shake their respective family trees on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Muhammad Ali, left, and Dick Cavett in the documentary “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes.”(HBO / Daphne Productions)

The new documentary “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes” compiles footage from boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s myriad appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show” during the 1960s-’70s. 9 p.m. HBOA wrongfully imprisoned family man (Aaron Wallace) earns a law degree while behind bars, then uses it to fight back against the system on behalf of himself and others in the new legal drama “For Life.” 10 p.m. ABC“Frontline” examines the government crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in the new episode “Battle for Hong Kong.” 10 p.m. KOCE“Cherish the Day,” a new eight-part series from the aforementioned Ava DuVernay, checks in with one couple on random days over the course of their years-long relationship. With Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller. 10 p.m. OWN; also Wed.WEDNESDAYThe teen-themed rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” begets a sequel, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” With Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Anytime, Netflix

Previous winners try to outwit, outplay and outlast each other on yet another season of the reality competition “Survivor.” With host Jeff Probst. 8 p.m. CBSGators and gators and gators, oh my! “Nature” scopes out the flora and fauna in the Sunshine State in the new episode “Wild Florida.” 8 p.m. KOCEPremiering as part of an expanded episode of “Expedition Unknown,” host Josh Gates and company probe all things supernatural, extraterrestrial and otherwise inexplicable in the new spinoff series “Expedition X.” 8 p.m. Discovery ChannelWho’s a good boy? “Nova” uses DNA analysis to track the domestication of man’s best friend through the ages in the new episode “Dog Tales.” 9 p.m. KOCEBorneo is the destination on a new edition of “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCEActress-comic Jade Catta-Preta will be serving up the snark as the new host of the pop culture-centric series “The Soup.” 10 p.m. E!THURSDAYHosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey help sexy singles make romantic connections sight unseen in the new reality series “Love Is Blind.” Anytime, NetflixThe violent saga of the Guadalajara cartel continues in a second season of the fact-based crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.” Diego Luna stars. Anytime, NetflixFRIDAYYou can find “Big Little Lies’ ” Zoë Kravitz behind the counter of a Brooklyn record shop in “High Fidelity,” a new series inspired by Nick Hornby’s ’90s-era novel. Anytime, Hulu

Zoë Kravitz stars in the new series “High Fidelity” on Hulu.(Phillip Caruso / Hulu)

Teen hopefuls hip-hop and they don’t stop as part of a talent competition in the not-too-distant future in the new sci-fi series “Utopia Falls.” Anytime, HuluEllen DeGeneres, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter and Rachel Maddow are among those reflecting on the rise of LGBTQ representation on the small screen in the new five-part docu-series “Visible: Out on Television.” Anytime, Apple TV The course of true love never did run smooth — plus now there’s werewolves! — in the new fantasy sequel “Zombies 2.” With Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Disney ChannelThe action drama “Strike Back” is back in action for an eighth and final season. With Jamie Bamber. 10 p.m. CinemaxSATURDAY“The Thing About Harry” is, he was a jock and a jerk in high school but now he’s out and he’s nice and still a total hunk in this new gay rom-com. With Jake Borelli and Niko Terho. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform“You Can’t Take My Daughter” says a single mom when the man who raped and impregnated her tries to claim the child years later in this new TV movie. With Lyndsy Fonseca and Kirstie Alley. 8 p.m. Lifetime“The Secret Ingredient” is love, of course, in this new TV movie about a small-town baker who reconnects with a former flame while competing on a cooking show. With Erin Cahill and Brendan Penny. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel “Them That Follow” a snake-handling Pentecostal preacher in Appalachia try to keep their various and sundry secrets hid in this 2019 indie drama. With Walton Goggins, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Kaitlyn Dever and Olivia Colman. 10 p.m. Showtime

🔥🔥