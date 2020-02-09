🔥🔥What’s on TV Saturday, Feb. 8: ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ on BBC America🔥🔥

🔥🔥

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode celebrates the Oscars with a tribute to the first Academy Awards at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Also, a visit to Casa Vega for its award-winning enchilada casserole and tips on preparing easy and festive Oscar party appetizers. 8 p.m. CWSaturday Night Live RuPaul hosts with musical guest Justin Bieber. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBCSeven Worlds, One Planet The new episode “Asia” follows filmmakers to the largest continent, starting with the frozen north, where walruses congregate in vast numbers, and then to a volcanic region where bears gather craters. Also, in China, monkeys fight for dominance in remote forests. 9 p.m. AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceSPECIALS

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards On the day before the 92nd Academy Awards, this annual celebration of the best independent films is held in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica. This awards ceremony has a host (Aubrey Plaza). 5 p.m. IFC

MOVIES

Ma Tate Taylor directed this 2019 psychological thriller about a group of teenagers who befriend a lonely, middle-aged woman (Octavia Spencer) who turns out to have a few screws loose. Diana Silvers, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle and Allison Janney also star. 8 p.m. HBOThe Neighbor in the Window Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) stars in this 2020 thriller as a happily married wife and mom who looks forward to her family making a fresh start as they move to Washington for her husband’s new job. But soon after she meets her charming neighbor (Jenn Lyon), things start to spiral out of control. Alison Wandzura and Hannah Zirke also star. 8 p.m. LifetimeMatching Hearts Julia Palmer (Taylor Cole), a professional matchmaker in Portland, Ore., persuades a newcomer (Ryan Paevey) to sign up for her services in this new St. Valentine’s Day romance. 9 p.m. HallmarkWEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Emily Kaufman; George Duran. (N) 7 a.m. KABCGood Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABCFrank Buckley Interviews Josh Mankiewicz (“Dateline”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLASUNDAYCBS News Sunday Morning Kristine Johnson and Toni Basil. Tatum O’Neal. Academy Award-nominated animated short film “Hair Love,” directed by Matthew A. Cherry. The Oscars: David Edelstein. (N) 6 a.m. KCBSGood Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABCState of the Union With Jake Tapper Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Tom Perez, DNC. Panel: Rick Santorum; Mia Love; Karen Finney; Wajahat Ali, the New York Times. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNNFareed Zakaria GPS President Trump versus the Democratic candidates in 2020; Trump defeats impeachment; Trump’s State of the Union Address: Bill Maher. The Palestinian view of the Trump’s peace proposal for Israel and the Palestinians: Saeb Erekat. Leading a nation led primarily by women: Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump. Acting Sec. of homeland security Chad Wolf. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNCFace the Nation Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai. New Hampshire primary polling: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Salena Zito, New York Post. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBSMeet the Press From New Hampshire. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential candidate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Kasie Hunt; Joshua Johnson; Claire McCaskill; Former Sen. John E. Sununu (R-N.H.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBCThis Week With George Stephanopoulos Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Barbara Comstock; Matthew Dowd; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; Jen Psaki. (N) 8 a.m. KABCFox News Sunday With Chris Wallace From Bedford, N.H.: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential candidate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch. Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Dana Perino; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNReliable Sources With Brian Stelter Trump versus the media: Bill Carter; Sarah Isgur, the Dispatch; Tara Dowdell, former cast member on “The Apprentice.” Impeachment trial coverage; the pro-Trump media: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Campaign coverage in Iowa and New Hampshire; Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine. Reporing on 2020 disinformation: McKay Coppins, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNNMediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez; Melanie Zanona, Politico; pollster Frank Luntz; Mara Liasson; podcast host Gayle Trotter. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC60 Minutes South African gold miners working in some of the deepest mines in the world; Easter Island. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Arizona, 7 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. FS1. Also, Michigan State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; LSU visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas visits TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Boston College visits Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Kentucky visits Tennessee, 10 a.m. CBS; Purdue visits Indiana, 11 a.m. ESPN; Florida visits Ole Miss, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Seton Hall visits Villanova, 11:30 a.m. Fox; St. Bonaventure visits Duquesne, noon NBCSP; Virginia visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Texas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. Joseph’s visits La Salle, 2 p.m. NBCSP; Duke visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Iowa State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Xavier, 5 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m. ESPNXFL Football The Seattle Dragons visit the DC Defenders, 11 a.m. ABC; the Wildcats visit the Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m. Fox and 8 p.m. KCOPNHL Hockey The Kings visit the New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. Fox Sports NetNBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABCFor more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

