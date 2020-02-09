🔥🔥What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 7: ‘High Maintenance’ on HBO🔥🔥

🔥🔥

SERIES

MacGyver Henry Ian Cusick joins the cast as the rebooted adventure series returns for a new season. Lucas Till and Levy Tran also star. 8 p.m. CBSLincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector A bizarre murder at a university research site sends Amelia and Kate (Arielle Kebbel, Brooke Lyons) into the world of postmortem forensics. Russell Hornsby also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBCHawaii Five-0 When Grover’s (Chi McBride) niece (Nia Holloway) goes missing from the police academy, it’s discovered that her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza gang. Ian Anthony Dale also stars with guest stars John Harlan Kim and Fernando Chien. 9 p.m. CBSDynasty Blake (Grant Show) is all alone in the mansion while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) searches for a new place to live. Also, Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) hosts a Valentine’s Day event at La Mirage in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW

High Maintenance The Guy’s (Ben Sinclair) life continues intersecting with his New York pot-buying customers as this quirky comedy returns. In the season premiere the Guy finds a lost dog and helps a singing telegram performer find some relief. Natalie Woolams-Torres, Marcus Prez and Larry Owens guest star. 11 p.m. HBOSPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate Former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Andrew Yang will discuss the issues in New Hampshire. 5 p.m. ABCPost Debate Analysis 8 and 9 p.m. CNN; 8 and 10 p.m. MSNBCMo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta Mo’Nique (“Precious”) hosts an evening of stand-up comedy from Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse in this new special. Guest performers include Correy B, Prince T-Dub, Just Nesh, Tone-X and Donnell Rawlings. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

The Hustle The 1988 Michael Caine-Steve Martin comedy hit “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” gets a female-centric makeover in director Chris Addison’s 2019 comedy. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as a pair of con women out to swindle an internet millionaire (Alex Sharp). Ingrid Oliver, Emma Davies, Dean Norris and Timothy Simons also star. 8 p.m. EpixThe Old Man & the Gun Robert Redford stars as a career criminal and prison escape artist in writer-director David Lowery’s 2018 dramedy that is loosely based on a 2003 New Yorker article. Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Tom Waits also star. 8:25 p.m. CinemaxTALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBSToday (N) 7 a.m. KNBCKTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLAGood Morning America Oscar parties: Mary Giuliani. (N) 7 a.m. KABCGood Day L.A. Joan Van Ark, Michele Lee and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”). Celebrity stylist Marcellas Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KTTVLive With Kelly and Ryan The Oscars; Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917″). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Shania Twain. (N) 10 a.m. KABCRachael Ray Oscar predictions: Michelle Collins. (N) 10 a.m. KTTVThe Wendy Williams Show Erika Jayne (Broadway’s “Chicago”) performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTVThe Talk Eric Braeden. (N) 1 p.m. KCBSTamron Hall Fashion legend Andre Leon Talley; Star Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABCThe Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry; no-fail, quick recipes; binge-watching; four big questions to help unlock pain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTVThe Kelly Clarkson Show Alison Brie; Ella Jay Basco; Kid Ace performs magic tricks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBCDr. Phil Three siblings live in fear of their brother, who destroys whatever is in his path if he doesn’t get his way. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ice Cube; “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; Green Day; guest hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. (N) 3 p.m. KNBCThe Real Tika Sumpter (“Sonic the Hedgehog”); Robin Thicke (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTVThe Doctors Former “wine mom”; not taking heart medication; serious allergic reaction; boosting immunity. (N) 3 p.m. KCOPWashington Week Impeachment trial vote; President Trump’s State of the Union Address; Iowa caucus results: Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KOCENightline 10 p.m. KABCReal Time With Bill Maher Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon; Fareed Zakaria, CNN; Ezra Klein, Vox; Andrew Gillum; Sarah Isgur, CNN. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBOThe Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). California Sec. of State Alex Padilla (D). Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Steve Mason, ESPN Radio. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTVAmanpour and Company (N) 11:05 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCSThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Lil Rel Howery; Andre D Thompson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBCThe Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Mantegna; wildlife educator Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBSJimmy Kimmel Live! Jessica Simpson; Lakeith Stanfield; Orville Peck performs. 11:35 p.m. KABCThe Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Tim Roth; SHAED performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBSLate Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Desus Nice; the Kid Mero; Little Big Town performs; Chris Coleman with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBCNightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABCA Little Late With Lilly Singh RuPaul. 1:38 a.m. KNBCSPORTS

Tennis Billed as “The Match In Africa,” Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal in a exhibition for charity, from Cape Town, South Africa. 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 College Basketball Davidson visits VCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Illinois, 5 p.m. FS1; South Alabama visits Troy, 6 p.m. ESPN2NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. FS PrimeNBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPNFor more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

