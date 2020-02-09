🔥🔥Jane Fonda enlists Joaquin Phoenix and other famous friends for L.A. climate protest🔥🔥

🔥🔥

Attention: Jane Fonda has officially moved her climate change demonstrations to Los Angeles. This is not a drill. But it is a Fire Drill Friday.The “Grace and Frankie” star and her iconic red coat stepped out in downtown Los Angeles Friday to spread awareness about the dangers of climate change and promote more sustainable practices.While this is her first time protesting in L.A., it is by no means the first time the actress and activist has led the environmental charge.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix was among protesters Friday in front of City Hall.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In true California fashion, the West Coast Fire Drill Friday schedule will be more laid-back, occurring just once a month, instead of once a week, at various locations.At her last stand on Capitol Hill in early January, Fonda was flanked by 2020 Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen, who were both arrested along with an estimated 300-plus other demonstrators.More celebrities — including Phoenix, Norman Lear, Rooney Mara, Kate Mara, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener, Bonnie Wright, June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer — attended Friday’s rally in L.A. just days before much of Hollywood makes its way to the Dolby Theatre for the 92nd Academy Awards.

“This is so important when celebrities are willing to use their platform to call attention to the climate crisis,” Fonda said at the rally, inviting her guest stars up to the stage. “So let’s give them a big round of applause.”“I have been enjoying and living off of the planet longer than anybody here,” said Lear, 97, to laughs from the crowd. “I want a planet, and I want a safe planet for the six kids that brighten my life, and the four grandchildren behind them. … I don’t have a hero … more important to me and to them than Jane Fonda.”

Also participating in Friday’s protest were the Center for Biodiversity, Greenpeace USA, STAND-L.A., Women’s Foundation of California and California Environmental Justice Alliance.Next up on the Fire Drill Fridays California tour is Wilmington in March, followed by Bakersfield, Sacramento and other regions. A livestream of today’s march, which began at 11 a.m. on City Hall, was broadcast on Fire Drill Fridays’ Facebook page. “Civil disobedience is the new normal,” Fonda said to kick off the march. “Even though you’re in handcuffs and even though you’re powerless, you are powerful.”

🔥🔥