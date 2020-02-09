🔥🔥Datebook: Shizu Saldamando’s portraits reveal the faces of L.A.🔥🔥

🔥🔥

Latinx artists rendered in portraiture, plus sculptures that highlight feminist protest in Mexico. Here are eight exhibitions and events to check out in the coming week:Shizu Saldamando, “L.A. Intersections: The Politics of Visibility,” at Oxy Arts. Throughout her career, Saldamando has captured her circle of friends and acquaintances in rich detail, often set against blank backgrounds. This has resulted in a rich representation of Angelenos affiliated with L.A.’s Latinx punk and artistic scenes. This show gathers a range of new and existing works. Opens today at 6 p.m. and runs through April 17. 4757 York Blvd., Highland Park, Los Angeles, oxy.edu.Ruben Ortiz Torres, “Plata o Plomo o Glitter,” at Royale Projects. The show’s title is partly inspired by a famous phrase attributed to Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: “Plata o Plomo” (silver or lead), which meant the subject of his attention had the choice of taking his money or a lead bullet. A version of that drug war is now ravaging Mexico, something that serves as inspiration to Ortiz Torres, a Los Angeles artist who hails from Mexico City. He fuses Escobar’s famous saying with the revolución diamantina, the glitter revolution, in which feminists activists in Mexico have been using glitter as a symbolic way of highlighting the ways in which the state has been complicit in issues of violence against women. Opens Sunday at noon and runs through April 11. 432 S. Alameda St., downtown, royaleprojects.com.

“Chota, Cholos, and Narcos,” 2020, by Ruben Ortiz Torres, a sculptural piece containing paint and glitter on a decommissioned Tijuana Police car panel.(Ruben Ortiz Torres / Royale Projects)

“All of Them Witches,” at Jeffrey Deitch. A group show that takes its inspiration from the witchy began as a conversation between painter Laurie Simmons and curator and writer Dan Nadel. Together they have put together a constellation of artists whose work touches on wishes and curses and incantations and the supernatural, including Kiki Smith, Ana Mendieta, Niki de Sainte Phalle, Sylvie Fleury, Aline-Kominsky-Crumb and many others. Opens Saturday at 6 p.m. and runs through April 11. 925 N. Orange Drive, Hollywood, deitch.com.“Collective Constellation: Selections From the Eileen Harris Norton Collection,” at Art Practice. Norton is a Los Angeles collector known for her support of emerging artists at key points in their career. This exhibition focuses on work by women of color in her collection, including Wangechi Mutu, Adrian Piper, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Carolyn Castaño and Amy Sherald (best known for her portrait of Michelle Obama). Opens Saturday at 2 p.m. and runs through Aug. 1. 3401 W. 34th St., Leimert Park, artandpractice.org.

A still from Carrie Mae Weems, “Coming Up for Air,” 2003-04, at Art Practice.(Carrie Mae Weems, Jack Shainman Gallery / Eilieen Harris Norton Collection)

Shio Kusaka, at Neutra VDL Studio and Residencies. The Los Angeles artist is known for creating ceramic works that play with geometries and imperfections. In this exhibition, Kusaka’s work will be placed around the Neutra VDL Studio in ways that respond to the home’s architecture. Also included will be an installation of her playful ceramic animals. Opens Saturday at 3 p.m. and runs through April 4. 2300 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake, neutra-vdl.org.

Richard Sandler, “The Eyes of the City,” at 515. The noted street photographer and filmmaker is showing a decade’s worth of work in this show, based on his book “The Eyes of the City.” Opens Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and runs through Feb. 29. Bendix Building, 1206 Maple Ave., #515, downtown Los Angeles, 515bendix.com.

“CC Train,” 1985, by Richard Sandler, on view at 515 in downtown L.A.(Richard Sandler)

Young Joon Kwak, “Dilectio,” at Cerritos College Art Gallery. Kwak explores the nature of plastics — how they can convey both ideas of flexibility and paranoias about contamination — in a solo exhibition that also dwells on queerness and the body. The show is the product of the artist’s recent Art Tech residency at the college. Opens Monday at 6 p.m. and runs through March 13. 11110 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, facebook.com/cerritosgallery.Lauren Halsey at David Kordansky Gallery. Halsey, known for sprawling installations that employ found objects and the signifiers of black vernacular culture, takes over the gallery in her first solo show with a series of works that take commercial signage as their point of inspiration. These she uses not as a way to highlight big chains but as a way of noting the small, independent business owners who are threatened by commercial development and gentrification. Through March 14. 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Mid-Wilshire, davidkordanskygallery.com.Last Chance

Sanlé Sory, “Volta Photo,” at M B. The multifaceted Sory has worked over the course of his life as a reporter, photographer and illustrator for record sleeves. This exhibition gathers his studio portraiture from the ’60s to the ’80s, capturing a period in his native Burkina Faso just after independence — an ebullient moment in the wake of colonial rule. Also on view is an exhibition of new paintings by New York-based artist Clintel Steed. Through Friday. 612 N. Almont Drive, West Hollywood, mbart.com.Christopher Myers, “Drapetomania,” at Fort Gansevoort. In sculptures and textile works, the New York-based artist, illustrator and playwright examines how narratives of freedom are also linked to narratives about bondage. The exhibition takes its title from a bogus theory promoted by 19th century physician Samuel Cartwright that described a mania — an irrational desire or condition — that caused enslaved Africans to want to flee. Among his pieces is a large-scale work that depicts a surge in the removal of Confederate monuments in the United States. Through Saturday. 4859 Fountain Ave., East Hollywood, fortgansevoort.com.