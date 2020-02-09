🔥🔥’1917′ dominates our 2020 Oscar predictions, but ‘Parasite’ could surprise🔥🔥

🔥🔥

Brad Pitt will make us laugh. Joaquin Phoenix will make us nervous. And “Little Women” will win exactly one Oscar, costume design, richly deserved, don’t get me wrong, but, wow, that’s it? So, yes, get ready for the annual outpouring of agony and elation. Here are my final Oscar predictions for all 24 categories, including, when applicable, the places where surprises could (and, in some cases, should) happen. BEST PICTURE“Ford v Ferrari”“The Irishman”“Jojo Rabbit”“Joker”“Little Women”“Marriage Story”“1917″“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”“Parasite”

Winner: “1917″ Could surprise: “Parasite”You don’t have to be a #BongHive believer to see a path for “Parasite” winning best picture that goes deeper than reading the applause-meter at awards season events. (If ovations won Oscars, “Black Panther” would have taken best picture last year, not “Green Book.”)

I think “Parasite” will nab the Oscars for film editing and original screenplay, awards that are often intertwined with the eventual best picture winner. And given the love and acclaim for Bong Joon Ho’s masterpiece, you’d figure it’s going to consistently land high as voters rank the nominees on the motion picture academy’s preferential ballot.

So, yes, “Parasite” could win. But odds are it won’t. “1917″ won the Golden Globe for drama and top honors from the producers and directors guilds and the British Film Academy (BAFTA). That’s a war chest full of significant precursors. It’ll rank high on voters’ ballots too. And it doesn’t have a separate category where it can honored, as “Parasite” does with the international feature film category.I hope I’m wrong. A “Parasite” win would be thrilling, historic and a rare instance of the year’s finest movie actually winning best picture. It’d also provide an electrifying end to a ceremony that probably won’t be dripping with drama. But history leans toward “1917.”