The sale of Ubisoft would be underway, according to internal sources
Ubisoft it could be the next big corporation to be acquired. Following in the footsteps of Bungie or Activision Blizzard, the French company...
Resident Evil 4 Remake would arrive this year, according to rumors
The Resident Evil 4 Remake release date would be closer than we expect. Capcom hasn't offered news of one of its star sagas...
They greatly improve the cooperative mode of Elden Ring with a mod
Elden Ring is being, without a doubt, the game that is giving the most talk so far this year. From Software's latest title...
Halo Infinite content roadmap confirmed for the next 6 months
Just yesterday, 343 Industries shared the Halo Infinite content roadmap for the next few months. It details the main additions that will arrive...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal may be near
It is known that delivery by Call of Duty for this year it will be a sequel to MW 2019, which completely changed the...
The Resident Evil Village DLC would be free and would deal with Lady Dimitrescu
Although Capcom has not released new Resident Evil news for a few months, speculation about the future of the saga does not stop running....
Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign could be coming very soon
halo-infinite will receive a new update on May 3 that will bring Season 2 to the game with a new battle pass, game modes...
Tropico 6: Next Gen Edition Review
Management video games have always been one of those genres of inexhaustible innovative and ingenious ideas. It is possible, among all the existing...
PC Game Pass arrives in these 5 new countries
Xbox GamePass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that through a monthly fee allows us to access a large library of video games...
The first DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is now available
One of the latest titles released by Gearbox Software, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, has been a resounding success, racking up thousands of sales in just...