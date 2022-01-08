LATEST ARTICLES

Resident Evil 4 Remake would arrive this year, according to rumors

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
The Resident Evil 4 Remake release date would be closer than we expect. Capcom hasn't offered news of one of its star sagas...
The sale of Ubisoft would be underway, according to internal sources

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Ubisoft it could be the next big corporation to be acquired. Following in the footsteps of Bungie or Activision Blizzard, the French company...
They greatly improve the cooperative mode of Elden Ring with a mod

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Elden Ring is being, without a doubt, the game that is giving the most talk so far this year. From Software's latest title...
Halo Infinite content roadmap confirmed for the next 6 months

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Just yesterday, 343 Industries shared the Halo Infinite content roadmap for the next few months. It details the main additions that will arrive...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal may be near

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
It is known that delivery by Call of Duty for this year it will be a sequel to MW 2019, which completely changed the...
The Resident Evil Village DLC would be free and would deal with Lady Dimitrescu

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Although Capcom has not released new Resident Evil news for a few months, speculation about the future of the saga does not stop running....
Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign could be coming very soon

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
halo-infinite will receive a new update on May 3 that will bring Season 2 to the game with a new battle pass, game modes...
Tropico 6: Next Gen Edition Review

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Management video games have always been one of those genres of inexhaustible innovative and ingenious ideas. It is possible, among all the existing...
PC Game Pass arrives in these 5 new countries

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
Xbox GamePass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that through a monthly fee allows us to access a large library of video games...
The first DLC for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is now available

Technology Mat Lauren - 0
One of the latest titles released by Gearbox Software, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, has been a resounding success, racking up thousands of sales in just...
